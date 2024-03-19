Natrona County Residents Lose Home and Dogs in Fire

Firefighters were dispatched this morning at about 8:44 a.m. after a reporting party stated that there was white smoke coming from the roof of a house at 17677 Pronghorn Road.

While fire units were en route to the scene, NCSO deputies arrived first to find smoke and fire coming from one of the bedrooms of the double wide trailer

Multiple fire units from the Natrona County Fire District and the Bar Nunn Fire Department responded to this incident.

Other agencies and units assisting the incident were Natrona County Sheriff's Office and Banner Health (Wyoming Medical Center).

Companies called to secure utilities were Rocky Mountain Power.

Upon arrival, firefighters immediately began interior fire attack operations to contain the fire and to prevent any further spread. As other crews arrived, they assisted with interior operations, set up water shuttle operations and exposure protection.

The fire extended under the trailer while firefighters were operating inside, causing the floor to give way in multiple areas. No injuries to firefighters were reported.

Fire Marshal Chris Cody was on scene investigating the fire. At this time, the fire is still under investigation and more information will be provided later as it becomes available.

"Thankfully no one was home at the time of the fire; however, the home is considered a complete loss due to the amount of heavy smoke and fire damage" wrote NCFD.

During salvage and overhaul operations, two adult dogs were found deceased inside, with one puppy still missing.

"Please keep the victims of this fire in your thoughts and prayers as they have lost their home and their family pets. A Natrona County Burn Fund check and hotel rooms are being offered to the owners. NCFD would like to thank all agencies and mutual aid partners with their assistance with this incident. Thank you all for your cooperation and your continued support."

