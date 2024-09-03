Natrona County Recent Arrests (8/30/24–9/3/24)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them.

The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the arrests made in a given time period.

The log does not contain information for juvenile offenders, suspects recommended for charges of a sexual nature, or information for persons arrested in Natrona County who have bonded or bailed out of the detention center before law enforcement releases the information.

All of those cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filings from the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office. Information is provided by the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office.

Recent Arrests

Jarren Gabaldon, 26 – Hold for Wyoming State Prison

Mohammed Hanif, 37 – Courtesy Hold Other Agency

Andrew Barrett, 38 – Hold for Probation and Parole, Possession of a Controlled Substance: Liquid: 3/10 Gram, Possession of a Controlled Substance: Plant: 3 Ounces or Less

Terrance Fullerton, 26 – District Court Bench Warrant

Ernesto Jauregui Avelar, 60 – Urinating or Defecating in Public, Public Intoxication Prohibited, Open Container

Jeryell Brigance, 34 – Failure to Appear, Serve Jail Time

Justin Coatney, 38 – Public Intoxication Prohibited

Thesha Fellon, 29 – Failure to Comply

KC Hancock, 39 – Failure to Comply

Matthew Fogle, 45 – Failure to Appear

Austin Greer, 26 – Failure to Comply, Hold for Probation and Parole

Jim Freeman, 29 – Courtesy Hold Other Agency

Nicholas Urbanski, 30 – Failure to Appear, County Warrant/Hold for Agency, Resisting Arrest

Jacob Myron, 34 – Possession of a Controlled Substance: Liquid: 3/10 Gram

Julio-Ceasar Flores, 53 – County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Benjamin Johnson, 23 – Failure to Comply

Audrey Schultz, 22 – Failure to Appear

Jeremy Lakey, 19 – Aggravated Assault and Battery

Jeremiah Enright, 40 – Public Intoxication Prohibited

Wilbur Lutkins, 34 – Criminal Warrant

Jadon Wilson-Derby, 22 – Failure to Comply

Veronica Hancock, 41 – Failure to Comply

Kobe Dimick, 21 – DWUI, Leaving the Scene of an Accident: Property Damage

Andrew Zuber, 59 – DWUI

Destry Bristow, 57 – Public Intoxication Prohibited, Open Container

Allena Piper, 21 – County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Duran Vigil, 40 – Public Intoxication Prohibited

Trey Watson, 33 – Possession of a Controlled Substance: Powder or Crystal, Hold for Probation and Parole

Amy Dejesus, 42 – NCIC Hit

Jessica Harper, 43 – Applying Pressure on Throat or Neck

Kristy Tso, 29 – Public Intoxication Prohibited

Fady Osseiran, 51 – Failure to Comply

Raven Abbott, 32 – Failure to Comply x4, District Court Bench Warrant

Luke Carpenter, 44 – District Court Bench Warrant

Nicholas Sterling, 39 – Battery

Mary Brewer, 36 – Disturbing the Peace

Rita Lopez, 38 – Failure to Comply

Nicholas Giangiacomo, 37 – Failure to Appear, Driving While License Suspended/Revoked/Canceled, Insurance Violation

John Pearce, 50 – Driving Under Suspension, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Failure to Yield for Emergency Vehicle

Gary Armstrong, 51 – Failure to Appear

Eddie Hill, 50 – Public Intoxication Prohibited