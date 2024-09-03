Natrona County Recent Arrests (8/30/24–9/3/24)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them.
The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the arrests made in a given time period.
The log does not contain information for juvenile offenders, suspects recommended for charges of a sexual nature, or information for persons arrested in Natrona County who have bonded or bailed out of the detention center before law enforcement releases the information.
All of those cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filings from the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office. Information is provided by the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office.
Recent Arrests
- Jarren Gabaldon, 26 – Hold for Wyoming State Prison
- Mohammed Hanif, 37 – Courtesy Hold Other Agency
- Andrew Barrett, 38 – Hold for Probation and Parole, Possession of a Controlled Substance: Liquid: 3/10 Gram, Possession of a Controlled Substance: Plant: 3 Ounces or Less
- Terrance Fullerton, 26 – District Court Bench Warrant
- Ernesto Jauregui Avelar, 60 – Urinating or Defecating in Public, Public Intoxication Prohibited, Open Container
- Jeryell Brigance, 34 – Failure to Appear, Serve Jail Time
- Justin Coatney, 38 – Public Intoxication Prohibited
- Thesha Fellon, 29 – Failure to Comply
- KC Hancock, 39 – Failure to Comply
- Matthew Fogle, 45 – Failure to Appear
- Austin Greer, 26 – Failure to Comply, Hold for Probation and Parole
- Jim Freeman, 29 – Courtesy Hold Other Agency
- Nicholas Urbanski, 30 – Failure to Appear, County Warrant/Hold for Agency, Resisting Arrest
- Jacob Myron, 34 – Possession of a Controlled Substance: Liquid: 3/10 Gram
- Julio-Ceasar Flores, 53 – County Warrant/Hold for Agency
- Benjamin Johnson, 23 – Failure to Comply
- Audrey Schultz, 22 – Failure to Appear
- Jeremy Lakey, 19 – Aggravated Assault and Battery
- Jeremiah Enright, 40 – Public Intoxication Prohibited
- Wilbur Lutkins, 34 – Criminal Warrant
- Jadon Wilson-Derby, 22 – Failure to Comply
- Veronica Hancock, 41 – Failure to Comply
- Kobe Dimick, 21 – DWUI, Leaving the Scene of an Accident: Property Damage
- Andrew Zuber, 59 – DWUI
- Destry Bristow, 57 – Public Intoxication Prohibited, Open Container
- Allena Piper, 21 – County Warrant/Hold for Agency
- Duran Vigil, 40 – Public Intoxication Prohibited
- Trey Watson, 33 – Possession of a Controlled Substance: Powder or Crystal, Hold for Probation and Parole
- Amy Dejesus, 42 – NCIC Hit
- Jessica Harper, 43 – Applying Pressure on Throat or Neck
- Kristy Tso, 29 – Public Intoxication Prohibited
- Fady Osseiran, 51 – Failure to Comply
- Raven Abbott, 32 – Failure to Comply x4, District Court Bench Warrant
- Luke Carpenter, 44 – District Court Bench Warrant
- Nicholas Sterling, 39 – Battery
- Mary Brewer, 36 – Disturbing the Peace
- Rita Lopez, 38 – Failure to Comply
- Nicholas Giangiacomo, 37 – Failure to Appear, Driving While License Suspended/Revoked/Canceled, Insurance Violation
- John Pearce, 50 – Driving Under Suspension, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Failure to Yield for Emergency Vehicle
- Gary Armstrong, 51 – Failure to Appear
- Eddie Hill, 50 – Public Intoxication Prohibited