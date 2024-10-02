Natrona County Recent Arrests (10/1/24–10/2/24)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them.

The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the arrests made in a given time period.

The log does not contain information for juvenile offenders, suspects recommended for charges of a sexual nature, or information for persons arrested in Natrona County who have bonded or bailed out of the detention center before law enforcement releases the information.

Recent Arrests

Mikhail Wilhelm, 38 — Domestic Battery

Marcus Grayson, 40 — Serve Jail Time

David Burt, 34 — Courtesy Hold Other Ageny

Luis Silva, 38 — Criminal Warrant

Nicole Wurtz, 39 — Failure To Comply

Darian Jewett, 29 — Courtesy Hold Other Agency

Velinda Brown, 50 — Public Intoxication Prohibited

Kristi Moser, 46 — Hold For Probation and Parole

Yanuario Reyes-Hernandez, 30 — Immigration Hold

Kearra Brown, 21 — Failure To Appear, Interfere With Peace Officer, Reckless Driving, Property Destruction Under $1,000, Flee/Attempt To Elude Police, Possession of Controlled Substance: Powder or Crystal

Drew Blackburn, 38 — Hold For Probation and Parole