Gov. Gordon to join Campbell County Commission for energy forum in Gillette

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Gov. Mark Gordon and the Campbell County Commissioners are hosting “The Cowboy State Economy: Keeping Wyoming Energy Strong,” a forum for community members to hear from industry and elected leaders who are working to keep Wyoming energy jobs and core industries strong.

The evening forum will take place from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17 at the CAM-PLEX Energy Hall, 1635 Reata Drive, in Gillette.

Campbell County Commissioner Jim Ford; Dr. Holly Krutka, executive director of the University of Wyoming’s School of Energy Resources; Travis Deti, executive director of the Wyoming Mining Association; and Mike Nasi, director of the Energy Policy Network will join Gordon for a panel discussion. The forum also will include a question and answer session.

“I’m looking forward to hearing from community members and our panelists. I am also eager to discuss what is being done to preserve and enhance jobs while keeping Wyoming’s energy economy strong,” Gordon said. “The Biden/Harris’ administration’s war on domestic energy production is a threat to Wyoming. We are responding to this threat through innovation, litigation and common-sense motivation — while also stepping up efforts to keep Wyoming’s fossil fuels competitive and a crucial component of how we power our nation.”

Gordon is returning to Gillette after hosting a town hall in June regarding efforts to fight government overreach.

“This forum is another important opportunity for community dialogue with elected leaders and industry professionals about ways we can all work together to keep our energy industry and economy strong. We are looking forward to a respectful discussion that leads to effective action,” said Del Shelstad, chairman of the Campbell County Commission.