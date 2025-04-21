Natrona County recent applications for marriage (4/9/25–4/15/25)
CASPER, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Natrona County. Here is a list of those who applied for a marriage license from April 9 through April 15. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the County Clerk’s Office.
The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the upcoming marriages in Natrona County.
Marriage Applications:
- Derek William Britton and Brystal Willo Chaput
- Bailee Ray Stevenson and Madison Ann Slaymaker
- Lisbeth Antonia Valerio Espinosa and Morgan Cheyenne Davis
- Benjamin Lawrence Kukowksi and Abilene Rayann Philleo
- Michael Cameron Ball and Oriana Paige Weese
- Christopher Lisle Woodin and Casandra Raphael Ynn Woodin
- John Spencer Evan Kimbley and Grace Kathryn Meacham
- Reid Isaac Brummer and Morgan Rachel Pebbles
- Jason Anthony Disney and Luv Reannan Shiner
- Jacob Brayden Manasco and Frankie Lynn Midkiff
- Bradley James Williams and Paula Marie Koerner
- Shane Lee Cook Jr. and June Hannah Vanhouten
- Michael Allen O’Neal and Tabitha Lynn Weisz
