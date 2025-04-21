Natrona County recent applications for marriage (4/9/25–4/15/25)

CASPER, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Natrona County. Here is a list of those who applied for a marriage license from April 9 through April 15. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the County Clerk’s Office.

The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the upcoming marriages in Natrona County.

Marriage Applications:

Derek William Britton and Brystal Willo Chaput

Bailee Ray Stevenson and Madison Ann Slaymaker

Lisbeth Antonia Valerio Espinosa and Morgan Cheyenne Davis

Benjamin Lawrence Kukowksi and Abilene Rayann Philleo

Michael Cameron Ball and Oriana Paige Weese

Christopher Lisle Woodin and Casandra Raphael Ynn Woodin

John Spencer Evan Kimbley and Grace Kathryn Meacham

Reid Isaac Brummer and Morgan Rachel Pebbles

Jason Anthony Disney and Luv Reannan Shiner

Jacob Brayden Manasco and Frankie Lynn Midkiff

Bradley James Williams and Paula Marie Koerner

Shane Lee Cook Jr. and June Hannah Vanhouten

Michael Allen O’Neal and Tabitha Lynn Weisz

