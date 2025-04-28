Natrona County recent applications for marriage (4/16/25–4/22/25)
CASPER, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Natrona County. Here is a list of those who applied for a marriage license from April 16 through April 22. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the County Clerk’s Office.
The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the upcoming marriages in Natrona County.
Marriage Applications:
- Adam Robert Voight and Cynthia Ann LaGasse Cunningham
- Rebecca Rose Castillo-Benson and Emma Rain Klemann
- Benjamin Joseph Walker and Breanna Amber Wadlington
- Jose Gregorio Escalona Macias and Liz Alejandra Herrera Valencia
- Peter Edward Barrette and Mary Jasmine Breanne Jenkins
