Natrona County recent applications for marriage (4/16/25–4/22/25)

CASPER, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Natrona County. Here is a list of those who applied for a marriage license from April 16 through April 22. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the County Clerk’s Office.

The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the upcoming marriages in Natrona County.

Marriage Applications:

Adam Robert Voight and Cynthia Ann LaGasse Cunningham

Rebecca Rose Castillo-Benson and Emma Rain Klemann

Benjamin Joseph Walker and Breanna Amber Wadlington

Jose Gregorio Escalona Macias and Liz Alejandra Herrera Valencia

Peter Edward Barrette and Mary Jasmine Breanne Jenkins

Click here to see the divorces for the week.

READ ALSO: Wyo Saw More Birth, Death and Marriage in 2024, and Less Divorce

Remaining 'American Idol' Contestants: Season 23 Here is who is left on American Idol, Season 23 after Sunday's (April 27) Top 12 episode.

Starting with the Top 24, this list will be updated whenever contestants are cut from the ABC reality TV show. The American Idol finale is May 18. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes