CASPER, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Natrona County. Here is a list of those who applied for a marriage license from Jan. 8 through Jan. 14. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the County Clerk’s Office.

The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the upcoming marriages in Natrona County.

Marriage Applications:

Marcel Christian Loya and Trent Michael Larkey

Nicholas Michael Marin and Nicole Astrid Semmelmayer

Darren Eugene Sudduth and Shannon Helyn Brio

Kyle Steven Barrus and Megan Danielle Day

Jason Jose Ceralde and Amelia Faye Wiggins

Modesto Javier Ortega Urbina and Rose Marie Glass

Click here to see the divorces for the week.

Pics of a Patriotic Wedding Barn West of Laramie Gallery Credit: Farm stay hosted by Mollee, Airbnb

Items That Almost All Weddings Should Have Wedding season is approaching, although some of the weddings that are happening, probably just got put together at the last minute, due to the now loosened restrictions. DJs, photographers, venus, and pretty much all wedding vendors have been extremely excited to hear the news. Now, let's be honest, I think there are going to be some people still a little nervous about taking off their masks, and I'm sure there are going to be some venus that is still gonna require it until New York State decides to follow the CDC guidelines. Before your big day arrives, there are some things you should make sure these items are on point.

