Natrona County recent applications for marriage (1/8/25–1/14/25)
CASPER, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Natrona County. Here is a list of those who applied for a marriage license from Jan. 8 through Jan. 14. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the County Clerk’s Office.
The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the upcoming marriages in Natrona County.
Marriage Applications:
- Marcel Christian Loya and Trent Michael Larkey
- Nicholas Michael Marin and Nicole Astrid Semmelmayer
- Darren Eugene Sudduth and Shannon Helyn Brio
- Kyle Steven Barrus and Megan Danielle Day
- Jason Jose Ceralde and Amelia Faye Wiggins
- Modesto Javier Ortega Urbina and Rose Marie Glass
Click here to see the divorces for the week.
Pics of a Patriotic Wedding Barn West of Laramie
Gallery Credit: Farm stay hosted by Mollee, Airbnb
Items That Almost All Weddings Should Have
Wedding season is approaching, although some of the weddings that are happening, probably just got put together at the last minute, due to the now loosened restrictions. DJs, photographers, venus, and pretty much all wedding vendors have been extremely excited to hear the news. Now, let's be honest, I think there are going to be some people still a little nervous about taking off their masks, and I'm sure there are going to be some venus that is still gonna require it until New York State decides to follow the CDC guidelines. Before your big day arrives, there are some things you should make sure these items are on point.
Oil City News LLC is a nonpartisan media organization and Central Wyoming’s largest locally owned, independent news platform. The mission of Oil City’s award-winning team of Casper-based journalists is to build a more informed and connected community by producing local stories first, fast and forever free. If you would like to read the original article, click here.