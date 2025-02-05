Natrona County recent applications for marriage (1/29/25–2/4/25)

CASPER, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Natrona County. Here is a list of those who applied for a marriage license from Jan. 29 through Feb. 4. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the County Clerk’s Office.

The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the upcoming marriages in Natrona County.

Marriage Applications:

Gene Neil Williams and Yanjie Che

Joshua Michael Arzy and Zachary Peter Birkholz

Austin Ryley Sass and Iyari Lizeth Lugo Torres

Jeffrey Ryan Olson and Kesha Lynn Weeks

Brent Paul Sanborn and Rylie Nichole Woolson

Click here to see the divorces for the week.

