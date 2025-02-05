Natrona County recent applications for marriage (1/29/25–2/4/25)
CASPER, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Natrona County. Here is a list of those who applied for a marriage license from Jan. 29 through Feb. 4. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the County Clerk’s Office.
The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the upcoming marriages in Natrona County.
Marriage Applications:
- Gene Neil Williams and Yanjie Che
- Joshua Michael Arzy and Zachary Peter Birkholz
- Austin Ryley Sass and Iyari Lizeth Lugo Torres
- Jeffrey Ryan Olson and Kesha Lynn Weeks
- Brent Paul Sanborn and Rylie Nichole Woolson
