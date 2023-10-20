Natrona County Public Library to Host Afterschool Halloween Party for K-6 Graders

The Natrona County Public Library is hosting a "raucous" Halloween party for K-6 graders on Wednesday, October 25th at 4 PM in the Crawford Room.

"All the little trick-or-treaters are encouraged to come prepared for a ghoulishly good time dressed in their Halloween costumes.

There will be snacks! Spooky music! Games! Crafts! And candy galore. All supplies provided at no cost. Call 577-7323 for more information" reads an announcement on their social media.

