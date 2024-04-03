Natrona County Public Library Abandons Thoughts of Taking Over the Old First Interstate Bank Building on Wolcott

The Natrona County Public library continue their quest to find a new building.

They announced today that they had been exploring the possibility of taking over the old First Interstate Bank building at 104 S. Wolcott, but abandoned the idea due to structural and financial concerns.

The building boasts two large main floors, eight floors of total space, and just under 100 allocated parking spots.

"However, a preliminary analysis conducted by a local structural engineer revealed the first two floors could support a live load of 100 pounds per square foot, below the recommended 150 pounds per square foot for libraries. The upper levels were even less suitable, capable of supporting just 50 pounds per square foot, rendering them unusable for any of our circulating collection.

"Furthermore, with an asking price of $8.8 million and a rough remodel estimate provided by a local architecture firm of $35 million – $40 million for just the interior work on the first four floors, the total cost of renovations will far exceed conceptual projections. These estimates did not include necessary exterior work, parking, and more, which would have driven the final cost even higher.

"The cost alone makes the project financially unsound, especially when considering a recent estimate for the construction of a new library facility was approximately $50 million. It has become clear that renovating the FIB building will not be a cost-saving option and could potentially exceed the cost of a new building" said the library in a written statement."

