First Interstate to List Downtown Building, Build New Full-Service Branch

First Interstate took the first step toward reinvesting in Downtown Casper this week, listing its building at 104 S. Wolcott St. for sale on January 29, 2024.

This marks the beginning of a longer-term plan for the Bank to build a modern, full-service branch downtown, while also creating opportunity for other businesses to thrive in the existing First Interstate building.

“The First Interstate building is iconic, and we are excited to see a new owner use their development expertise, capacity, and creativity to use it to its full potential,” said Market President Nick McNamee. “We remain deeply vested in the Casper community. With this move, we will find a buyer for the building who can make something special happen in downtown Casper, while also revitalizing our own drive-up facility across the street into a full-service branch.”

The new full-service branch, to be built on the site of the current drive-up facility at 124 N. Wolcott St., will bring all First Interstate’s downtown banking services under one roof. Clients will be able to walk in or drive up to the new branch for all their personal banking, business banking, and wealth management needs, wrote the business in a press statement.

These changes will not affect First Interstate’s other Casper-area branches at 4901 E. Second St. and S.W. 300 Wyoming Blvd. in Mills.

First Interstate has roots in downtown Casper dating back before Wyoming gained its statehood, and the Bank says it will proudly carry that legacy forward for many more years.

“This is an exciting new chapter for First Interstate and downtown Casper,” McNamee said. “I’m eager to continue our great work in a new building, where we can meet our clients’ needs better than ever.”

