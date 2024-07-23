Natrona County Offices at 200 North Center Street Closed Due to ‘Suspicious Parcel’

3:45pm: There is no threat to the public. The building has reopened.

At around 2:15pm this afternoon, witnesses reported to dispatch that they saw an individual leave a suspicious box with unknown contents on the first floor of the building.

Deputies and CPD Officers responded and quickly located and interviewed the individual who placed the box there, and confirmed the contents to be food. Out of an extreme abundance of caution, the building was closed to the public and employees were asked to shelter in place while the investigation continued. The Bomb Team was deployed to further assess the box, and ultimately confirm that it was not a threat.

3:15 pm: The Bomb Team is on-scene. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

---

"The County Offices located at 200 N Center Street are currently closed to the public as law enforcement is investigating a suspicious parcel. This post will be updated when new or additional information becomes available," says a written statement by the Natrona County Sheriffs Office on Tuesday, July 23 at 2:54 p.m.

We will update when more information is available.