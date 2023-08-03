Natrona County Now Under Stage One Fire Restrictions

According to a release from the Natrona County Fire District, the Casper-area is now under Stage One fire restrictions to remain in place until further notice.

All burn permits are suspended and no new ones will be issued until the ban is lifted.

This is not a fire ban.

Stage One Fire Restriction Exemptions:

Only campfires at residences or campsites within a fire ring centered within a minimum of 15' cleared radius of burnable materials are permitted.

Trash or refuse burned between the hours of 6 p.m. and 8 a.m. inside containers equipped with spark arresters that are located within a cleared radius of a minimum of 15' of burnable materials.

Charcoal fires within enclosed grills are permitted.

Use of acetylene cutting, electric arc welders, or metal grinding in a cleared radium of a minimum of 15 ft. of burnable materials is permitted.

The use of portable stoves, lanterns using gas, jellied petroleum, pressurized liquid fuel or fully enclosed (sheepherder type) stove and open fire branding activities in a cleared radium of 15 ft. is permitted.

The agency included the resolution document in their release:

