Natrona County Man Sentenced to Five Years for Intent to Deal Drugs

A 43-year-old Barn Nunn man was sentenced to five years in federal prison on two counts of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

This goes back to an investigation in August last year when DCI agents conducted a controlled purchase from a group of drug dealers in Casper.

After buying drugs from Lane Scott Huntington, they conducted a traffic stop and seized 30 fentanyl pills.

Afterwards investigators obtained a warrant to search his residence and found 2,000 fentanyl pills.

About one month later they returned and seized another 680 fentanyl pills and 19.7 grams of meth in his residence.

An unnamed, confidential source told agents "that Huntington was distributing 'thousands' of fentanyl pills and 'pounds' of methamphetamine in the Natrona County area."

Huntington admitted to being a drug dealer and pleaded guilty on March 24.

Senior U.S. District Court Judge Nancy D. Freudenthal imposed the sentence on Jun 14. The crime was investigated by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation and the case was prosecuted by Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Ava Covert.

Fentanyl continues to be the leading cause of death for Americans between the ages of 18 and 45.

In 2023, the Drug Enforcement Administration the DEA Rocky Mountain Field Division – comprised of Colorado, Utah, Wyoming, and Montana – seized a record of more than 3.6 million fentanyl pills. Through the first quarter of 2024, the DEA is on pace to surpass the previous record.

