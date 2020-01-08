Natrona County Leads Wyoming in Student Enrollment Growth

A Wyoming Department of Education report says the state added 803 K-12 students in the 2019-2020 school year.

Natrona County added the most with 291 students enrolling for classes.

Laramie County School District No. 1 and Campbell County School District No. 1 followed with both adding 109 students.

Wyoming Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow said the jump in enrollment is reflective of Wyoming's overall population growth. Educators statewide are working to place more emphasis on vocational and technical education so those new students are prepared for careers in the Cowboy State.

Fremont County School District No. 38 in Arapaho saw the state's largest decline with 58 fewer enrollments.

In all, 93,832 students are enrolled throughout Wyoming's K-12 schools.

Laramie County School District 1 in Cheyenne has 14,261 total students enrolled while Natrona County has 13,330.