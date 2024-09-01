Natrona County health and food inspections (8/26/24–9/1/24)

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year.

According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”

While the department of health is looking for deficiencies, the organization’s main goal is to educate businesses, helping them understand unsafe practices and ways to correct them.

According to the program manager for Environmental Health in Natrona County, “There is no sliding scale or a pass or failing of a health inspection.” Every violation is either fixed immediately or within 10 days, meaning that a violation does not make the business unsafe.

If a reinspection is required, the issue might have been more severe or the facility required more time to fix it. They have 10 days to fix the issue, and according to Heald most facilities can easily meet the requirement.

Any serious violations or notable quotes will be included in summary notes below, but the full report for each restaurant can be found at the department’s website, where it publishes all of its current information.

Aug. 26, 2024

Central WYO Rescue Mission DBA Park Street Center

Violations: 3 (1 corrected during inspection)

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report

Comments: “Food stored on the floor or food stored less than 6″ above the floor.”

Charrito’s Mexican Restaurant

Violations: 0

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report

Chili’s Bar & Grill

Violations: 0

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report

Horseshoe Bar, The

Violations: 2 (1 priority, 1 corrected during inspection)

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report

Comments: “The quat test strips have expired.”

Pho Saigon Noodle

Violations: 19 (6 priority)

Re-inspection Required: Yes

Link to full report

Comments: “The following equipment food-contact surfaces were observed soiled to sight and touch: pans, pots, knives, and cutting boards.”

Aug. 27, 2024

Scratch Pizza

Violations: 0

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report

Taqueria Eben-ezer

Violations: 4 (2 priority, 1 corrected during inspection)

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report

Comments: “Food was sitting in plastic tubs in the hot hold unit.”

Wendy’s 2nd

Violations: 2

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report

Comments: “Ice bin scoop holder has build-up of debris.”

Aug. 28, 2024

Dennys JJM CW Hospitality INC

Violations: 4 (4 priority, 1 corrected during inspection)

Re-inspection Required: Yes

Link to full report

Comments: “When tested, no sanitizer or a low concentration of chemical sanitizer was found in the wiping cloth bucket storing wiping cloths used on food contact surfaces.”

Menards

Violations: 0

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report

Sweet Zoey LLC

Violations: 5 (3 priority, 3 corrected during inspection)

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report

Comments: “There is no thermometer or test strips for checking the temperature of the dish machine.”

Whiskey Butter

Violations: 1 (corrected during inspection)

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report

Comments: “Unlabeled food containers.”

Aug. 29, 2024

CHA Cares Life Steps Campus Kitchen

Violations: 1 (priority, corrected during inspection)

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report

Comments: “No disposable towels were provided at either of the handwashing washing lavatories.”

Tacos Mexico

Violations: 4 (2 priority, 3 corrected during inspection)

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report

Comments: “Floor or floor covering in front of the grill is not smooth and easily cleanable.”

Aug. 30, 2024

Bourgeois Pig

Violations: 3 (1 priority, 1 corrected during inspection)

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report

Comments: “Several containers of food throughout the facility are not labeled with the contents.”