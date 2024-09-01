Natrona County health and food inspections (8/26/24–9/1/24)
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year.
According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
While the department of health is looking for deficiencies, the organization’s main goal is to educate businesses, helping them understand unsafe practices and ways to correct them.
According to the program manager for Environmental Health in Natrona County, “There is no sliding scale or a pass or failing of a health inspection.” Every violation is either fixed immediately or within 10 days, meaning that a violation does not make the business unsafe.
If a reinspection is required, the issue might have been more severe or the facility required more time to fix it. They have 10 days to fix the issue, and according to Heald most facilities can easily meet the requirement.
Any serious violations or notable quotes will be included in summary notes below, but the full report for each restaurant can be found at the department’s website, where it publishes all of its current information.
Aug. 26, 2024
Central WYO Rescue Mission DBA Park Street Center
Violations: 3 (1 corrected during inspection)
Re-inspection Required: No
Link to full report
Comments: “Food stored on the floor or food stored less than 6″ above the floor.”
Charrito’s Mexican Restaurant
Violations: 0
Re-inspection Required: No
Link to full report
Chili’s Bar & Grill
Violations: 0
Re-inspection Required: No
Link to full report
Horseshoe Bar, The
Violations: 2 (1 priority, 1 corrected during inspection)
Re-inspection Required: No
Link to full report
Comments: “The quat test strips have expired.”
Pho Saigon Noodle
Violations: 19 (6 priority)
Re-inspection Required: Yes
Link to full report
Comments: “The following equipment food-contact surfaces were observed soiled to sight and touch: pans, pots, knives, and cutting boards.”
Aug. 27, 2024
Scratch Pizza
Violations: 0
Re-inspection Required: No
Link to full report
Taqueria Eben-ezer
Violations: 4 (2 priority, 1 corrected during inspection)
Re-inspection Required: No
Link to full report
Comments: “Food was sitting in plastic tubs in the hot hold unit.”
Wendy’s 2nd
Violations: 2
Re-inspection Required: No
Link to full report
Comments: “Ice bin scoop holder has build-up of debris.”
Aug. 28, 2024
Dennys JJM CW Hospitality INC
Violations: 4 (4 priority, 1 corrected during inspection)
Re-inspection Required: Yes
Link to full report
Comments: “When tested, no sanitizer or a low concentration of chemical sanitizer was found in the wiping cloth bucket storing wiping cloths used on food contact surfaces.”
Menards
Violations: 0
Re-inspection Required: No
Link to full report
Sweet Zoey LLC
Violations: 5 (3 priority, 3 corrected during inspection)
Re-inspection Required: No
Link to full report
Comments: “There is no thermometer or test strips for checking the temperature of the dish machine.”
Whiskey Butter
Violations: 1 (corrected during inspection)
Re-inspection Required: No
Link to full report
Comments: “Unlabeled food containers.”
Aug. 29, 2024
CHA Cares Life Steps Campus Kitchen
Violations: 1 (priority, corrected during inspection)
Re-inspection Required: No
Link to full report
Comments: “No disposable towels were provided at either of the handwashing washing lavatories.”
Tacos Mexico
Violations: 4 (2 priority, 3 corrected during inspection)
Re-inspection Required: No
Link to full report
Comments: “Floor or floor covering in front of the grill is not smooth and easily cleanable.”
Aug. 30, 2024
Bourgeois Pig
Violations: 3 (1 priority, 1 corrected during inspection)
Re-inspection Required: No
Link to full report
Comments: “Several containers of food throughout the facility are not labeled with the contents.”