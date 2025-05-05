Natrona County health and food inspections (4/26/25–5/1/25)

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year.

According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”

While the department of health is looking for deficiencies, the organization’s main goal is to educate businesses, helping them understand unsafe practices and ways to correct them.

According to the program manager for Environmental Health in Natrona County, “There is no sliding scale or a pass or failing of a health inspection.” Every violation is either fixed immediately or within 10 days, meaning that a violation does not make the business unsafe.

If a reinspection is required, the issue might have been more severe or the facility required more time to fix it. They have 10 days to fix the issue, and according to the health department, most facilities can easily meet the requirement.

Any serious violations or notable quotes will be included in summary notes below, but the full report for each restaurant can be found at the department’s website, where it publishes all of its current information.

April 28, 2025

Child Development Center

Violations: 0

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report

Comments: “Extremely neat, clean and organized facility.”

April 29, 2025

Smith’s #185 Fuel Center

Violations: 0

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report

April 30, 2025

Excel Jr. Academy

Violations: 0

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report

Sushi Ave. LLC

Violations: 2 (priority)

Re-inspection Required: Yes

Link to full report

Comments: “Establishment with an approved HACCP plan not following plan requirements and/or meeting monitoring requirements. Corrective Action: Must document HACCP’s for facility as required. pH of rice is the main one however, the facility has a corporate HACCP for sanitizer and equipment temperatures.”

Mile High Saloon

Violations: 1

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report

Comments: “The food establishment does not have a written procedure for employees to follow when responding to vomiting or diarrheal events.”

May 1, 2025

Thai Kitchen

Violations: 12 (6 priority, 5 corrected)

Re-inspection Required: Yes

Link to full report

Comments: “No certified food protection manager on staff. There is a fly swatter by the kitchen door. The vacuum beaker on the dish machine is leaking, which means that it has failed.”