Natrona County health and food inspections (4/14/25–4/18/25)

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year.

According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”

While the department of health is looking for deficiencies, the organization’s main goal is to educate businesses, helping them understand unsafe practices and ways to correct them.

According to the program manager for Environmental Health in Natrona County, “There is no sliding scale or a pass or failing of a health inspection.” Every violation is either fixed immediately or within 10 days, meaning that a violation does not make the business unsafe.

If a reinspection is required, the issue might have been more severe or the facility required more time to fix it. They have 10 days to fix the issue, and according to the health department, most facilities can easily meet the requirement.

Any serious violations or notable quotes will be included in summary notes below, but the full report for each restaurant can be found at the department’s website, where it publishes all of its current information.

April 14, 2025

Pineview Elementary School

Violations: 1

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report

April 15, 2025

Sherrie’s Place Restaurant

Violations: 0

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report

Studio City Cinemas

Violations: 5 (1 priority, 4 corrected)

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report

Comments: “Ensure all employees wear hair restraints such as hats, hair coverings or nets, beard restraints, and clothing that covers body hair, that are designed and worn to effectively keep their hair from contacting exposed food, clean equipment, utensils and linens, and unwrapped single-service and single-use articles.”

Silverfox Restaurant

Violations: 12 (6 priority, 2 corrected)

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report

Comments: “Anyone working in the food prep area who has a beard long enough to be pulled needs to wear a beard net.”

Blue Ridge Coffee

Violations: 3

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report

Casper Reentry Center

Violations: 2 (1 priority, 1 corrected)

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report

Comments: “Food packages are not in good condition or the integrity of the package contents are not protected from adulteration or potential contaminants (ex: dented food cans).”

April 16, 2025

Common Cents #205 Yellowstone

Violations: 1

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report

Comments: “Walk-in is missing the thermometer inside to corroborate the unit’s built-in thermometer.”

Pancho’s Mexican Food

Violations: 4 (2 corrected)

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report

Comments: “Employees observed working in the food service area without proper hair restraints.”