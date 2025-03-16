Natrona County health and food inspections (3/10/25–3/16/25)
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year.
According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
While the department of health is looking for deficiencies, the organization’s main goal is to educate businesses, helping them understand unsafe practices and ways to correct them.
According to the program manager for Environmental Health in Natrona County, “There is no sliding scale or a pass or failing of a health inspection.” Every violation is either fixed immediately or within 10 days, meaning that a violation does not make the business unsafe.
If a reinspection is required, the issue might have been more severe or the facility required more time to fix it. They have 10 days to fix the issue, and according to the health department, most facilities can easily meet the requirement.
Any serious violations or notable quotes will be included in summary notes below, but the full report for each restaurant can be found at the department’s website, where it publishes all of its current information.
March 10, 2025
Maverik
Violations: 3 (1 priority, 1 corrected during inspection)
Re-inspection Required: No
Link to full report
Comments: “Hand sinks are for hand washing only. No foods allowed to be dumped.”
March 11, 2025
Mainstay Suites of Casper
Violations: 2
Re-inspection Required: No
Link to full report
Comments: “The food establishment does not have a written procedure for employees to follow when responding to vomiting or diarrheal events.”
Mainstay Suites of Casper
Violations: 1
Re-inspection Required: No
Link to full report
Comments: “Front door and back door into pool area have gaps where insects and rodents can enter.”
Inked Cosmetic Studios
Violations: 0
Re-inspection Required: No
Link to full report
March 12, 2025
FireRock Steakhouse
Violations: 10 (6 priority, 5 corrected during inspection)
Re-inspection Required: No
Link to full report
Comments: “Pans were found stacked while wet after cleaning and chemical sanitization.”
March 13, 2025
Hooch’s
Violations: 1 (priority)
Re-inspection Required: Yes
Link to full report
Comments: “Food prepared in a private home is distributed or offered for sale to the public.”
Subway CY
Violations: 4
Re-inspection Required: No
Link to full report
Comments: “No certified food protection manager on staff.”
March 14, 2025
Family Dollar Store – CY #501875
Violations: 0
Re-inspection Required: No
Link to full report
House Of Sushi
Violations: 11 (2 priority, 3 corrected during inspection)
Re-inspection Required: Yes
Link to full report
Comments: “Hand soap was used to wash bowl.”