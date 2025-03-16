Natrona County health and food inspections (3/10/25–3/16/25)

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year.

According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”

While the department of health is looking for deficiencies, the organization’s main goal is to educate businesses, helping them understand unsafe practices and ways to correct them.

According to the program manager for Environmental Health in Natrona County, “There is no sliding scale or a pass or failing of a health inspection.” Every violation is either fixed immediately or within 10 days, meaning that a violation does not make the business unsafe.

If a reinspection is required, the issue might have been more severe or the facility required more time to fix it. They have 10 days to fix the issue, and according to the health department, most facilities can easily meet the requirement.

Any serious violations or notable quotes will be included in summary notes below, but the full report for each restaurant can be found at the department’s website, where it publishes all of its current information.

March 10, 2025

Maverik

Violations: 3 (1 priority, 1 corrected during inspection)

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report

Comments: “Hand sinks are for hand washing only. No foods allowed to be dumped.”

March 11, 2025

Mainstay Suites of Casper

Violations: 2

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report

Comments: “The food establishment does not have a written procedure for employees to follow when responding to vomiting or diarrheal events.”

Mainstay Suites of Casper

Violations: 1

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report

Comments: “Front door and back door into pool area have gaps where insects and rodents can enter.”

Inked Cosmetic Studios

Violations: 0

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report

March 12, 2025

FireRock Steakhouse

Violations: 10 (6 priority, 5 corrected during inspection)

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report

Comments: “Pans were found stacked while wet after cleaning and chemical sanitization.”

March 13, 2025

Hooch’s

Violations: 1 (priority)

Re-inspection Required: Yes

Link to full report

Comments: “Food prepared in a private home is distributed or offered for sale to the public.”

Subway CY

Violations: 4

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report

Comments: “No certified food protection manager on staff.”

March 14, 2025

Family Dollar Store – CY #501875

Violations: 0

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report

House Of Sushi

Violations: 11 (2 priority, 3 corrected during inspection)

Re-inspection Required: Yes

Link to full report

Comments: “Hand soap was used to wash bowl.”