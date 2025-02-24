Natrona County health and food inspections (2/17/25–2/23/25)

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year.

According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”

While the department of health is looking for deficiencies, the organization’s main goal is to educate businesses, helping them understand unsafe practices and ways to correct them.

According to the program manager for Environmental Health in Natrona County, “There is no sliding scale or a pass or failing of a health inspection.” Every violation is either fixed immediately or within 10 days, meaning that a violation does not make the business unsafe.

If a reinspection is required, the issue might have been more severe or the facility required more time to fix it. They have 10 days to fix the issue, and according to the health department, most facilities can easily meet the requirement.

Any serious violations or notable quotes will be included in summary notes below, but the full report for each restaurant can be found at the department’s website, where it publishes all of its current information.

Feb. 18, 2025

Papa Murphy’s Pizza

Violations: 2 (1 priority, 1 corrected during inspection)

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report

Comments: “Wisk and stainless steel pans have debris on them.”

Central WYO Rescue Mission, DBA Park Street Center

Violations: 2

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report

Comments: “Food is being stored on the floor of the walk-in freezers.”

Feb. 19, 2025

Willow Tree Childcare

Violations: 0

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report

Horseshoe Bar, The

Violations: 11 (2 priority, 4 corrected during inspection)

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report

Comments: “There are gaps under the back door that are large enough for mice and insects to enter.”

McDonald’s F Street

Violations: 4 (1 priority, 4 corrected during inspection)

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report

Comments: “Single-service items observed unprotected from contamination.”

Feb. 20, 2025

Boys and Girls Club

Violations: 5 (3 priority, 3 corrected during inspection)

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report

Johnny J’s

Violations: 8 (5 priority, 4 corrected during inspection)

Re-inspection Required: Yes

Link to full report

Comments: “Pans were found stacked while wet after cleaning and chemical sanitization.”

Forbidden Forest, The

Violations: 1 (corrected during inspection)

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report

Comments: “White table in north-facing room has tears in the fabric.”

Old Chicago

Violations: 5 (2 priority, 3 corrected during inspection)

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report

Comments: “Double front doors as well as the back side door have gaps where daylight can be seen.”

Friends Forever Childcare

Violations: 1

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report

Comments: “Small holes on pad, taped for now.”

Feb. 21, 2025

La Barista #2

Violations: 2

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report

Comments: “The food establishment does not have a written procedure for employees to follow when responding to vomiting or diarrheal events.”

La Barista

Violations: 2 (1 priority, 1 corrected during inspection)

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report

Comments: “There is no properly working test kit provided in the facility for monitoring the concentration of the chemical sanitizing solutions.”