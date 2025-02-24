Natrona County health and food inspections (2/17/25–2/23/25)
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year.
According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
While the department of health is looking for deficiencies, the organization’s main goal is to educate businesses, helping them understand unsafe practices and ways to correct them.
According to the program manager for Environmental Health in Natrona County, “There is no sliding scale or a pass or failing of a health inspection.” Every violation is either fixed immediately or within 10 days, meaning that a violation does not make the business unsafe.
If a reinspection is required, the issue might have been more severe or the facility required more time to fix it. They have 10 days to fix the issue, and according to the health department, most facilities can easily meet the requirement.
Any serious violations or notable quotes will be included in summary notes below, but the full report for each restaurant can be found at the department’s website, where it publishes all of its current information.
Feb. 18, 2025
Papa Murphy’s Pizza
Violations: 2 (1 priority, 1 corrected during inspection)
Re-inspection Required: No
Link to full report
Comments: “Wisk and stainless steel pans have debris on them.”
Central WYO Rescue Mission, DBA Park Street Center
Violations: 2
Re-inspection Required: No
Link to full report
Comments: “Food is being stored on the floor of the walk-in freezers.”
Feb. 19, 2025
Willow Tree Childcare
Violations: 0
Re-inspection Required: No
Link to full report
Horseshoe Bar, The
Violations: 11 (2 priority, 4 corrected during inspection)
Re-inspection Required: No
Link to full report
Comments: “There are gaps under the back door that are large enough for mice and insects to enter.”
McDonald’s F Street
Violations: 4 (1 priority, 4 corrected during inspection)
Re-inspection Required: No
Link to full report
Comments: “Single-service items observed unprotected from contamination.”
Feb. 20, 2025
Boys and Girls Club
Violations: 5 (3 priority, 3 corrected during inspection)
Re-inspection Required: No
Link to full report
Johnny J’s
Violations: 8 (5 priority, 4 corrected during inspection)
Re-inspection Required: Yes
Link to full report
Comments: “Pans were found stacked while wet after cleaning and chemical sanitization.”
Forbidden Forest, The
Violations: 1 (corrected during inspection)
Re-inspection Required: No
Link to full report
Comments: “White table in north-facing room has tears in the fabric.”
Old Chicago
Violations: 5 (2 priority, 3 corrected during inspection)
Re-inspection Required: No
Link to full report
Comments: “Double front doors as well as the back side door have gaps where daylight can be seen.”
Friends Forever Childcare
Violations: 1
Re-inspection Required: No
Link to full report
Comments: “Small holes on pad, taped for now.”
Feb. 21, 2025
La Barista #2
Violations: 2
Re-inspection Required: No
Link to full report
Comments: “The food establishment does not have a written procedure for employees to follow when responding to vomiting or diarrheal events.”
La Barista
Violations: 2 (1 priority, 1 corrected during inspection)
Re-inspection Required: No
Link to full report
Comments: “There is no properly working test kit provided in the facility for monitoring the concentration of the chemical sanitizing solutions.”