Natrona County health and food inspections (1/6/25–1/12/25)
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year.
According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
While the department of health is looking for deficiencies, the organization’s main goal is to educate businesses, helping them understand unsafe practices and ways to correct them.
According to the program manager for Environmental Health in Natrona County, “There is no sliding scale or a pass or failing of a health inspection.” Every violation is either fixed immediately or within 10 days, meaning that a violation does not make the business unsafe.
If a reinspection is required, the issue might have been more severe or the facility required more time to fix it. They have 10 days to fix the issue, and according to the health department, most facilities can easily meet the requirement.
Any serious violations or notable quotes will be included in summary notes below, but the full report for each restaurant can be found at the department’s website, where it publishes all of its current information.
Jan. 6, 2025
Busy Bumblebees
Violations: 2 (1 corrected during inspection)
Link to full report
Comments: “The temperature of the refrigerator is above 41F.”
Taco Bell CY Avenue
Violations: 6 (1 priority, 2 corrected during inspection)
Link to full report
Comments: “Bathroom cleaner stored at drive through.”
Jan. 7, 2025
Stahoo’s Brewing and Taproom
Violations: 0
Link to full report
Domino’s Pizza #6041 Wyoming Boulevard
Violations: 0
Link to full report
Walgreens West #07601
Violations: 1 (corrected during inspection)
Link to full report
Comments: “Walk-in refrigerator does not have a thermometer inside.”
Jan. 8, 2025
Five Guys Burger and Fries
Violations: 1
Link to full report
Comments: “Employees observed working in the food service area without proper hair restraints, i.e., beard nets.”
Jan. 9, 2025
JS Chinese
Violations: 10 (2 priority, 5 corrected during inspection)
Link to full report
Comments: “Fly strips are hanging over food preparation areas.”
Paradise Valley Christian School
Violations: 1
Link to full report
Comments: “Main refrigerators are too warm; Arctic Air 55 degrees F and domestic 46 degrees F.”
Jan. 10, 2025
Greiner Ford
Violations: 1
Link to full report
Comments: “There is no temperature measuring device available in the manual ware-washing area.”
