Natrona County health and food inspections (1/6/25–1/12/25)

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year.

According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”

While the department of health is looking for deficiencies, the organization’s main goal is to educate businesses, helping them understand unsafe practices and ways to correct them.

According to the program manager for Environmental Health in Natrona County, “There is no sliding scale or a pass or failing of a health inspection.” Every violation is either fixed immediately or within 10 days, meaning that a violation does not make the business unsafe.

If a reinspection is required, the issue might have been more severe or the facility required more time to fix it. They have 10 days to fix the issue, and according to the health department, most facilities can easily meet the requirement.

Any serious violations or notable quotes will be included in summary notes below, but the full report for each restaurant can be found at the department’s website, where it publishes all of its current information.

Jan. 6, 2025

Busy Bumblebees

Violations: 2 (1 corrected during inspection)

Link to full report

Comments: “The temperature of the refrigerator is above 41F.”

Taco Bell CY Avenue

Violations: 6 (1 priority, 2 corrected during inspection)

Link to full report

Comments: “Bathroom cleaner stored at drive through.”

Jan. 7, 2025

Stahoo’s Brewing and Taproom

Violations: 0

Link to full report

Domino’s Pizza #6041 Wyoming Boulevard

Violations: 0

Link to full report

Walgreens West #07601

Violations: 1 (corrected during inspection)

Link to full report

Comments: “Walk-in refrigerator does not have a thermometer inside.”

Jan. 8, 2025

Five Guys Burger and Fries

Violations: 1

Link to full report

Comments: “Employees observed working in the food service area without proper hair restraints, i.e., beard nets.”

Jan. 9, 2025

JS Chinese

Violations: 10 (2 priority, 5 corrected during inspection)

Link to full report

Comments: “Fly strips are hanging over food preparation areas.”

Paradise Valley Christian School

Violations: 1

Link to full report

Comments: “Main refrigerators are too warm; Arctic Air 55 degrees F and domestic 46 degrees F.”

Jan. 10, 2025

Greiner Ford

Violations: 1

Link to full report

Comments: “There is no temperature measuring device available in the manual ware-washing area.”

