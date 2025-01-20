Natrona County health and food inspections (1/13/25–1/19/25)
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year.
According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
While the department of health is looking for deficiencies, the organization’s main goal is to educate businesses, helping them understand unsafe practices and ways to correct them.
According to the program manager for Environmental Health in Natrona County, “There is no sliding scale or a pass or failing of a health inspection.” Every violation is either fixed immediately or within 10 days, meaning that a violation does not make the business unsafe.
If a reinspection is required, the issue might have been more severe or the facility required more time to fix it. They have 10 days to fix the issue, and according to the health department, most facilities can easily meet the requirement.
Any serious violations or notable quotes will be included in summary notes below, but the full report for each restaurant can be found at the department’s website, where it publishes all of its current information.
Jan. 13, 2025
Boomtown Blast
Violations: 12 (6 priority, 8 corrected during inspection)
Re-inspection Required: Yes
Link to full report
Comments: “Bar ice bins have soda lines in the ice.”
Jan. 15, 2025
The Mystic Sip LLC
Violations: 2 (1 priority, 2 corrected during inspection)
Re-inspection Required: No
Link to full report
Comments: “The hand sink was being used to hold a tub of utensils and was blocked by a cart.”
Frida’s House Mexican Food
Violations: 3 (priority, 2 corrected during inspection)
Re-inspection Required: No
Link to full report
Comments: “The thermometer probe has old food dried onto it.”
Courtyard by Marriott
Violations: 0
Re-inspection Required: No
Link to full report
Jan. 16, 2025
The Drinkery – A Modern Bar & Venue by Cory
Violations: 0
Re-inspection Required: No
Link to full report
Jan. 17, 2025
Kids Works Child Care
Violations: 0
Re-inspection Required: No
Link to full report
Kelly Walsh High School
Violations: 2 (priority, 1 corrected during inspection)
Re-inspection Required: No
Link to full report
Comments: “The test strips are expired.”
Kids Works East
Violations: 0
Re-inspection Required: No
Link to full report
Journey Elementary
Violations: 0
Re-inspection Required: No
Link to full report
