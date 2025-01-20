Natrona County health and food inspections (1/13/25–1/19/25)

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year.

According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”

While the department of health is looking for deficiencies, the organization’s main goal is to educate businesses, helping them understand unsafe practices and ways to correct them.

According to the program manager for Environmental Health in Natrona County, “There is no sliding scale or a pass or failing of a health inspection.” Every violation is either fixed immediately or within 10 days, meaning that a violation does not make the business unsafe.

If a reinspection is required, the issue might have been more severe or the facility required more time to fix it. They have 10 days to fix the issue, and according to the health department, most facilities can easily meet the requirement.

Any serious violations or notable quotes will be included in summary notes below, but the full report for each restaurant can be found at the department’s website, where it publishes all of its current information.

Jan. 13, 2025

Boomtown Blast

Violations: 12 (6 priority, 8 corrected during inspection)

Re-inspection Required: Yes

Link to full report

Comments: “Bar ice bins have soda lines in the ice.”

Jan. 15, 2025

The Mystic Sip LLC

Violations: 2 (1 priority, 2 corrected during inspection)

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report

Comments: “The hand sink was being used to hold a tub of utensils and was blocked by a cart.”

Frida’s House Mexican Food

Violations: 3 (priority, 2 corrected during inspection)

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report

Comments: “The thermometer probe has old food dried onto it.”

Courtyard by Marriott

Violations: 0

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report

Jan. 16, 2025

The Drinkery – A Modern Bar & Venue by Cory

Violations: 0

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report

Jan. 17, 2025

Kids Works Child Care

Violations: 0

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report

Kelly Walsh High School

Violations: 2 (priority, 1 corrected during inspection)

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report

Comments: “The test strips are expired.”

Kids Works East

Violations: 0

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report

Journey Elementary

Violations: 0

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report

