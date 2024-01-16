Natrona County Fire District Release 2023 Data, Calls Down but Vehicle Accidents Up
Natrona County Fire District just released their 2023 incident totals.
Calls as a whole are slightly down compared to last year, but vehicle accidents are up.
"Please, help us reduce this number of vehicle accidents by obeying all traffic laws, following posted speed limits, and remain extra vigilant when behind the wheel" wrote the agency on social media.
This year NCFD listed 62 wildland fires compared to 83 in 2022, 60 the year before, and 132 in 2020.
Overall, incidents are lower than last year, and much lower than other years passed going back to 2016 except 2020 and 2021.
These incidents, however, do not include "off district" wildland assignments. NCFD completed 12 assignments in other states that included dispatches to Alaska, Colorado, Oregon, and Idaho.
