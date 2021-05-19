Natrona County Fire District Gets New Equipment From 1 Cent Tax

The Natrona County Fire Protection District received two new trucks as a result of the one-cent tax.

The two squad trucks will replace two trucks that have served the district for the past decade.

According to the fire district, the new trucks are the result of a a two-year process that was partially delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

They will enter service after a few equipment installs.

The Ford F-550s come with upgrades that the older trucks didn't have. One upgrade includes a battery extrication tool.

Others include storage space for fire, medical and rescue equipment. There is also a new color scheme and protective coating.

"NCFD would like to praise the citizens of Natrona County for voting “Yes” for the One Cent #16 tax project. None of this would be possible without your support and your vote," the department said in a news release. "NCFD wants to also give a huge shout out to the Natrona County Commissioners for approval of several large purchases to get these trucks bought and paid for. We welcome anyone who wants to come check these trucks out. Thank you again Natrona County,"