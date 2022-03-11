Natrona County Fire District Announces Passing of Retired Fire Inspector Dave Baker

The Natrona County Fire District announced the passing of their retired Fire Inspector, Dave Baker.

Get our free mobile app

The announcement came on Friday afternoon, via the NCFD's Facebook page.

"After nearly 5 years of a truly hard fought battle with colon cancer, Dave passed away this morning, March 11th 2022," the post stated.

NCFD stated that Baker had served the Natrona County Fire District for over 24 years.

"He was very passionate in all aspects of the fire service and had a thirst for knowledge," the post stated. "From training and mentoring new firefighters on the job to eventually finding a true talent when it came to investigating fires. He had investigated over 500 fires during his tenure at NCFD and helped train many other fire investigators."

The post stated that Mr. Baker's family have asked for time to grieve and that more information regarding services will be released at a later date.

"We offer our deepest condolences to Dave’s family during this sad time. We will miss you Dave, rest easy brother. #WeWearBlueForDave."