Natrona County FFA High Schoolers Accel at Regional Speech Contest

Natrona County High School Casper FFA kids acceled at the Regional Speech contest.

Nathan Danford compeed in creed, and Lorelai Wolf is moving on to state in Creed.

This portion of the competition recognizes outstanding FFA members who can recite the National FFA Creed from memory and answer three questions related to it.

The FFA Creed outlines the organization’s values and beliefs regarding the industry of agriculture, FFA membership, and citizenship and patriotism.

"I believe in the future of agriculture, with a faith born not of words but of deeds – achievements won by the present and past generations of agriculturists; in the promise of better days through better ways, even as the better things we now enjoy have come to us from the struggles of former years."

Trevor Campbell is moving on to State for Prepared Speaking, Samantha McCarty competed in Extemporaneous Speech and Kylynn Hegge is moving on to compete at state.

In Prepared speaking, students write and deliver a six to eight-minute speech about a current agriculture-related topic and then put together a creative, informative speech. The speech is then presented to a panel of judges who give a score based on the speech's content, composition, and delivery.

Extemporaneous Public Speaking shows students' agricultural knowledge and ability to think on their feet by giving a speech and answering questions with limited prep time.

