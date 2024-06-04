Natrona County Family Displaced after House Fire Caused by Electrical Short

Yesterday morning at approximately 10:42 am, June 3rd, fire units were dispatched by the Casper Public Safety Communications Center to a fire at 2824 Heights Blvd.

The initial reporting party said that there was a fire in the yard and it was moving to the building. The fire was fueled by strong winds.

When they arrived, firefighters immediately began knocking down the exterior fire and moved to the interior. Other crews arrived to assist. They were able to successfully knock the fire down before it moved to the attack.

Fire Marshal Chris Cody was on scene and investigated the fire. The investigation found an electrical short from an extension cord to be the cause. The short was on the exterior of the home that caught materials on fire.

No injuries to the occupants, who were home at the time of the incident, or firefighters were reported.

Multiple fire units from the Natrona County Fire District, Mills Fire Department and the Bar Nunn Fire Department responded to this incident. Other agencies and units assisting the incident were Natrona County Sheriff's Office and Banner Health (Wyoming Medical Center). Companies called to secure utilities were Rocky Mountain Power and Black Hills Energy.

"Please keep the victims of this fire in your thoughts and prayers. Firefighters were able to assist the occupants with item recovery during salvage and overhaul operations; however, due to the amount of fire and smoke damage, they were displaced from their home. A Natrona County Burn Fund check and hotel rooms have been given to the owners" wrote the Natrona County Fire Department in a news release this morning.

Donovan Short