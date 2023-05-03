Natrona County Dispatch Center Received Several Calls Warning of an Active Shooter; Police Say They Were Unfounded

Earlier today (May 3rd) around 11:30 a.m. Evansville Police officers were dispatched for a welfare check at a business near Blackmore Road to check on an individual, this per a news release from Evansville PD.

The individual is also connected to a case that another agency in Natrona County was dealing with.

The individual was reported to be making threats of harm to himself and others and that he was armed.

While officers were responding to the location, multiple calls started coming into the Natrona County Dispatch Center of an active shooting in progress at multiple locations in Evansville.

Officers from Casper PD, WHP and Natrona County SO also responded to assist at each location given.

Evansville Officers and Officers from Casper did a walk through of the elementary school to make sure there were no threats to the kids and staff.

The PD release stated there was no active shooting at the other three locations as well, and that "at this time there is no threat to the community, and most of the information called in was unfounded information."