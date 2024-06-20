Natrona County Coroner ID’s Man Killed Near Power Plant

The Natrona County Coroner’s Office in conjunction with the Natrona County Sherriff’s Office is investigating a death that occurred on June 19 at or near the Fremont Canyon Power Plant off Kortes Road.

Natrona County Coroner James Whipps has identified the victim as 65-year-old Eric James Blevins of Pueblo, Colorado.

An autopsy has been Scheduled and next of kin have been notified.

The cause of death has not been released.

"The investigation is ongoing and further information surrounding the circumstances of the death will be released at a later time" wrote a statement from the coroner.

The following video was submitted by Brian Gish.

