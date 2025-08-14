Natrona County Coroner IDs Gunshot Victim Killed in Sunday Shooting

The Natrona County Coroner’s Office in conjunction with Casper Police Department is investigating a death that occurred on August 10, 2025.

Natrona County Coroner James Whipps has identified the decedent as 34-year-old Evander James Eagleroad of Riverton, WY. An autopsy has been performed, and scientific identification has been made. Next of kin have been notified.

The investigation is ongoing and further information surrounding the circumstances of the death will be released later.

Per a Casper Police Department statement, police officers responded to the report of shots fired in the 700 block of N. Center Street in Casper at 3:33 PM.

There were numerous callers related to the incident. Upon arrival, officers located a 34-year-old adult male with an apparent gunshot wound.

He was transported to the Wyoming Medical Center and later pronounced dead.

Witnesses on scene identified an adult male suspect who was subsequently located and transported to the Casper Police Department for questioning.

Investigators believe this to be an isolated incident between known individuals.

