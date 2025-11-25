Natrona County’s newest celebrities aren’t singers, athletes, or even local cowboys—they’re two elementary school artists whose wild Wyoming creations are now zooming around town on Banner Wyoming Medical Center’s ambulance fleet!

Banner Wyoming Medical Center threw a full-on celebration Tuesday at Verda James Elementary School, complete with a surprise pizza party, cheers from classmates, and the big moment everyone was waiting for: the unveiling of two brand-new, animal-themed ambulances wrapped in student artwork.

And the stars of the show?

11-year-old Paxton Fowles and 9-year-old Blakely Park, both from Verda James Elementary.

First Place: Paxton and the Mighty Mule Deer

Paxton’s bold illustration of a mule deer galloped away with the most votes in October’s popular vote. When he saw his drawing transformed into a giant ambulance wrap?

“It’s so cool,” he said—beaming.

Second Place: Blakely and the Rambunctious Raccoon

Blakely’s imaginative raccoon design stole plenty of hearts too, earning her second place and a permanent spot in the hospital’s wildlife ambulance herd.

“I’m glad I get to share this with everyone,” she said.

The Wildest Ambulance Herd in the West

Paxton’s mule deer and Blakely’s raccoon now join Banner’s already iconic lineup of critter-themed emergency vehicles—featuring bears, bison, foxes, mountain lions, wild horses, black-footed ferrets, elk, and bighorn sheep. It’s basically a roaming Wyoming wildlife tour… with sirens.

Ben Leonard, Banner’s associate director of ambulance services in Casper, said the kids’ imagination truly impressed the judges.

“Paxton's mule deer and Blakely's raccoon perfectly represent Wyoming's diverse wildlife,” he said. “We’re thrilled to feature their artwork and essays on our new ambulances.”

How the Contest Worked

The coloring contest—open through Sept. 28—invited elementary students across Natrona County to:

Draw their favorite Wyoming animal on an ambulance template

Write a short essay explaining why that animal deserved a spot in the fleet

About 80 students entered. Ten finalists were selected. Then the community voted to choose the top two designs.

The winning artwork was turned into full-color photographic wraps, complete with the kids’ original drawings and essays.

Pizza, Applause & a Big Reveal

At Tuesday’s celebration, students erupted into cheers as the new ambulances rolled up outside Verda James Elementary—bigger, brighter, and wilder than the kids imagined.

For Paxton and Blakely, it wasn’t just a contest win.

It was their artwork becoming part of Wyoming’s emergency response team.

