Natrona County Arrest Log (08/19/25 – 08/21/25)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Stephen Novak, 54 - Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear
Saul Luna-Montoya, 29 - District Court Bench Warrant
Cortney Kite, 38 - Failure to Appear, NCIC Hit
Elizabeth Zima, 59 - District Court Bench Warrant
Benito Ruiz-Hernandez, 59 - District Court Bench Warrant
Benito Ruiz-Hernandez, 26 - Immigration Hold
Stephen Burton, 32 - NCIC Hit
Jsohua Glasspoole, 47 - Serve Jail Time
ROdney Brafford, 47 - Failure to Appear, District Court Bench Warrant
Trevor Cecchettini, 52 - Failure to Comply, Resisting Arrest
Lanny Wilson, 29 - Possession Controlled Substance - Plant, Criminal Trespass, Criminal Entry
Thomas Brown, 53 - Failure to Appear
Cisco Flood, 40 - County Warrant/Hold for Agency
Delores Endicott, 75 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Manufacturing or Delivery Meth or Narcotic Controlled Substance
Kyle Kohon, 21 - Convicted Felon Possession Firearm, Theft - $1,000 or More
Miriam Klein, 28 - Failure to Appear X3
Michael Hughes, 31 - Hold for WSP
Doka Golubovic, 54 - Immigration Hold
Michael Cornell, 43 - Hold for Probation and Parole
David Hickey, 58 - Failure to Appear
Burgandy Schwidt, 26 - Criminal Warrant
Joshua Ruvalcaba, 34 - DUI: Alcohol .08% or More, Interference w/ Peace Officer, Open Container, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st
Taylor Macias, 24 - County Warrant/Hold
James Bonamo, 37 - DWUI, Driving Vehicle W/I Single Lane, Interference
John Stinson, 35 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
7 Common Types of Contraband Found in Prisons
Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM
Mills PD k9 Archer Retiring after a Decade of Service
Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM
Thinking About Dry July? Here are 6 Tips for Success
Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM
College National Finals Rodeo-Saturday
Gallery Credit: Frank Gambino