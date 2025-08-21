Natrona County Arrest Log (08/19/25 – 08/21/25)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Stephen Novak, 54 - Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear

Saul Luna-Montoya, 29 - District Court Bench Warrant

Cortney Kite, 38 - Failure to Appear, NCIC Hit

Elizabeth Zima, 59 - District Court Bench Warrant

Benito Ruiz-Hernandez, 59 - District Court Bench Warrant

Benito Ruiz-Hernandez, 26 - Immigration Hold

Stephen Burton, 32 - NCIC Hit

Jsohua Glasspoole, 47 - Serve Jail Time

ROdney Brafford, 47 - Failure to Appear, District Court Bench Warrant

Trevor Cecchettini, 52 - Failure to Comply, Resisting Arrest

Lanny Wilson, 29 - Possession Controlled Substance - Plant, Criminal Trespass, Criminal Entry

Thomas Brown, 53 - Failure to Appear

Cisco Flood, 40 - County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Delores Endicott, 75 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Manufacturing or Delivery Meth or Narcotic Controlled Substance

Kyle Kohon, 21 - Convicted Felon Possession Firearm, Theft - $1,000 or More

Miriam Klein, 28 - Failure to Appear X3

Michael Hughes, 31 - Hold for WSP

Doka Golubovic, 54 - Immigration Hold

Michael Cornell, 43 - Hold for Probation and Parole

David Hickey, 58 - Failure to Appear

Burgandy Schwidt, 26 - Criminal Warrant

Joshua Ruvalcaba, 34 - DUI: Alcohol .08% or More, Interference w/ Peace Officer, Open Container, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st

Taylor Macias, 24 - County Warrant/Hold

James Bonamo, 37 - DWUI, Driving Vehicle W/I Single Lane, Interference

John Stinson, 35 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

