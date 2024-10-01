Natrona County Arrest Log (9/30/24 – 10/01/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Brandi Haun, 28 - Interference, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Christopher Noah, 30 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Interference, County Warrant/Hold for Agency, Driving While License Cancelled, Failure to Comply X2

Lacy Rodriguez-Linn, 37 - Hold for WWC

Julian Salazar, 21 - Failure to Comply

Donald McIntosh, 39 - Criminal Warrant

Richard Smith, 34 - Public Intoxication, Trespassing

Chatille Mapp, 44 - Driving While License Cancelled, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, DUI

Mary Brewer, 36 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Jonathan Hamby, 53 - Failure to Appear

Arnulfo Perez-Gomez, 30 - Immigration Hold

Raul Matrin-Lopez, 33 - Immigration Hold

Tyler Moore, 34 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Ryan Johannesen, 34 - DUI, Simple Assault, Driving Without Interlock Device, Breach of Peace, Interference

Dustin Burke, 45 - Public Intoxication