Natrona County Arrest Log (9/30/24 – 10/01/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
Brandi Haun, 28 - Interference, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
Christopher Noah, 30 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Interference, County Warrant/Hold for Agency, Driving While License Cancelled, Failure to Comply X2
Lacy Rodriguez-Linn, 37 - Hold for WWC
Julian Salazar, 21 - Failure to Comply
Donald McIntosh, 39 - Criminal Warrant
Richard Smith, 34 - Public Intoxication, Trespassing
Chatille Mapp, 44 - Driving While License Cancelled, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, DUI
Mary Brewer, 36 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
Jonathan Hamby, 53 - Failure to Appear
Arnulfo Perez-Gomez, 30 - Immigration Hold
Raul Matrin-Lopez, 33 - Immigration Hold
Tyler Moore, 34 - Hold for Probation and Parole
Ryan Johannesen, 34 - DUI, Simple Assault, Driving Without Interlock Device, Breach of Peace, Interference
Dustin Burke, 45 - Public Intoxication