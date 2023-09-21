NATRONA COUNTY ARREST LOG (9/20/23 – 9/21/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Braden Picotte, 21 - Public Intoxication, Resisting Arrest, Property Damage

Theodore Bell, 41 - Shoplifting

Alejandro Ramos, , 27 - Serve Jail Time

Shane Hutchinson, 37 - Courtesy Hold

Kaleb Shoemaker, 18 - Failure to Appear

Monica Froke, 45 - Failure to Appear

Shawn Escamilla-Watson, 35 - Hold for probation and parole

Chris Lawrence, 31 - Hold for probation and parole

Malachi Springer, 20 - Failure to comply

Matt Kimball, 66 - Possession of controlled substance-powder or crystal

Jordon Shoyo, 19 - Assault & Battery, Public Intoxication, Minor Possession of Alcohol, Disturbing the peace

Everett Addison, 40 - Public Intoxication

Juan Marquez, 49 - Domestic Assault - 1st offense

