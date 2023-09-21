NATRONA COUNTY ARREST LOG (9/20/23 – 9/21/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
Braden Picotte, 21 - Public Intoxication, Resisting Arrest, Property Damage
Theodore Bell, 41 - Shoplifting
Alejandro Ramos, , 27 - Serve Jail Time
Shane Hutchinson, 37 - Courtesy Hold
Kaleb Shoemaker, 18 - Failure to Appear
Monica Froke, 45 - Failure to Appear
Shawn Escamilla-Watson, 35 - Hold for probation and parole
Chris Lawrence, 31 - Hold for probation and parole
Malachi Springer, 20 - Failure to comply
Matt Kimball, 66 - Possession of controlled substance-powder or crystal
Jordon Shoyo, 19 - Assault & Battery, Public Intoxication, Minor Possession of Alcohol, Disturbing the peace
Everett Addison, 40 - Public Intoxication
Juan Marquez, 49 - Domestic Assault - 1st offense