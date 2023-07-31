NATRONA COUNTY ARREST LOG (7/28/23 – 7/31/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Tyler Schrayer, 28 - Eluding, Interference, Failure to Comply X3
- Anthony Roy, 40 - Failure to Appear X2
- Emily Grimenstein, 25 - Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear
- John Pearce, 49 - Criminal Warrant, Interference, Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Anthony Ortega, 24 - Hold for WSP, Criminal Warrant
- Malachy Springer, 20 - Serve Jail Time
- Darron Monroe, 26 - Failure to Comply
- Michelle Stark, 31 - Seve Jail Time
- Glenda Gotcher, 52 - Public Intoxication, Assault & Battery
- William Reeves, 24 - Criminal Warrant, Failure to Comply
- Eddie Hill, 49 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Deni Antelope, 45 - Public Intoxication
- Emily Gallegos, 48 - Public Intoxication, Littering
- Steve Knox, 53 - Public Intoxication, Littering
- Anthony Brasiel, 20 - Possession of Controlled Substance (Powder or Crystal)
- Thomas Wagner, 39 -Public Intoxication
- Evan Tollefson, 18 - Failure to Appear X2
- Christopher Hicks, 35 - Shoplifting
- Michael Birabent, 30 - Domestic Battery
- Dennis Lawrence, 31 - Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Glenn Green, 47 - Aggravated Assault
- Austin Hallock, 31 - County Warrant/ Hold for another Agency
- Roseline Norse, 33 - Public Intoxication
- Ryan Bressler, 39 - Criminal Warrant, Hold for Probation and Parole, Possession (Powder or Crystal), Reckless Driving, Driving While License Cancelled or Suspended, Interference, No Auto Insurance, No Registration or Improper Display Of
- Luke Corlis, 40 - Hold for probation and parole, Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Marquis Brow, 18 - Manufactury or Delivery of Controlled Substance (Schedule I, II)
- Andrew Herndon, 33 - Public Intoxication
- Elysha Tsinigine, 35 - Public Intoxication
- Kenneth Jones, 62 - Public Intoxication
- David Smith, 40 - Criminal Trespassing, Possession of Controlled Substance (Powder or Crystal)
- Eric Cantu, 41 - DWUI (1st offense within 10 years)
- Corbin Wood, 35 - Domestic Battery (1st offense)
