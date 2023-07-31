NATRONA COUNTY ARREST LOG (7/28/23 – 7/31/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Tyler Schrayer, 28 - Eluding, Interference, Failure to Comply X3

Anthony Roy, 40 - Failure to Appear X2

Emily Grimenstein, 25 - Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear

John Pearce, 49 - Criminal Warrant, Interference, Possession of a Controlled Substance

Anthony Ortega, 24 - Hold for WSP, Criminal Warrant

Malachy Springer, 20 - Serve Jail Time

Darron Monroe, 26 - Failure to Comply

Michelle Stark, 31 - Seve Jail Time

Glenda Gotcher, 52 - Public Intoxication, Assault & Battery

William Reeves, 24 - Criminal Warrant, Failure to Comply

Eddie Hill, 49 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Deni Antelope, 45 - Public Intoxication

Emily Gallegos, 48 - Public Intoxication, Littering

Steve Knox, 53 - Public Intoxication, Littering

Anthony Brasiel, 20 - Possession of Controlled Substance (Powder or Crystal)

Thomas Wagner, 39 -Public Intoxication

Evan Tollefson, 18 - Failure to Appear X2

Christopher Hicks, 35 - Shoplifting

Michael Birabent, 30 - Domestic Battery

Dennis Lawrence, 31 - Possession of a Controlled Substance

Glenn Green, 47 - Aggravated Assault

Austin Hallock, 31 - County Warrant/ Hold for another Agency

Roseline Norse, 33 - Public Intoxication

Ryan Bressler, 39 - Criminal Warrant, Hold for Probation and Parole, Possession (Powder or Crystal), Reckless Driving, Driving While License Cancelled or Suspended, Interference, No Auto Insurance, No Registration or Improper Display Of

Luke Corlis, 40 - Hold for probation and parole, Possession of a Controlled Substance

Marquis Brow, 18 - Manufactury or Delivery of Controlled Substance (Schedule I, II)

Andrew Herndon, 33 - Public Intoxication

Elysha Tsinigine, 35 - Public Intoxication

Kenneth Jones, 62 - Public Intoxication

David Smith, 40 - Criminal Trespassing, Possession of Controlled Substance (Powder or Crystal)

Eric Cantu, 41 - DWUI (1st offense within 10 years)

Corbin Wood, 35 - Domestic Battery (1st offense)

Wyoming State Archive Photo Collection