Natrona County Arrest Log (4/10/23 – 4/11/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Get our free mobile app

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Shelly Monteleone, 65 — Criminal Warrant

Adam Petty, 44 — Failure to comply

Dylan Blackburn, 25 — Courtesy Hold

Chad Manley, 27 — Courtesy Hold

Roberto Rojas-Gonzalez, 32 — Invalid Driver's License, Speeding, No Registration, Immigration Hold

Shane Ryker, 31 — Use of controlled substance, Criminal warrant

Damian Leiker, 20 — Trespassing

As'sher Pettry, 21 — Hold for probation and parole, Criminal warrant

Andrew Haug, 26 — Serve jail time

Alejo Gonzalez-Olvera — Immigration hold

Jamie Kennedy, 41 — Criminal warrant

Guillermo Huerta, 23 — Fail to comply, Fail to comply

Chance Arias, 27 — Public intoxication

Tabitha Overgard, 46 — Fail to appear X3

Christine Slee, 60 — Trespassing

Guy in the Chair: A Look Inside the Casper-Natrona County Public Safety Communications Center For the Casper Police Department and every other first responder agency, there is the Casper-Natrona County Public Safety Communications Center. They are this town's 'Guy in the Chair,' taking calls, directing traffic and, quite literally, saving lives.