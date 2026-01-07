Natrona County Arrest Log (01/06/26 – 01/07/26)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Austin Harrison, 36 - DUI: Alcohol .08% or More

Alec Miller, 39 - District Court Bench Warrant X2, Fail to Appear

Travis, 37 - Courtesy Hold/Agency

Pablo Mancia-Sanchez, 28 - Immigration Hold

Rony Lemus-Velasquez, 19 - Immigration Hold

Jordan Alegria, 25 - Fail to Comply X2

Ronal Ramirez-Juarez, 26 - Fail to Comply X2

Herman Addison, 42 - County Warrant/Hold

Joshua Poole-Tate, 47 - Possession Controlled Substance - Sch I, II, or III

Bo McKinney, 34 - Possession - Sch I, II, or III

Reginald Trosper, 32 - Assault & Battery

Brittany Spaulding, 31 - Attempt & Conspire

Veronica Spotted Elk, 43 - Public Intoxication

Johnathan Quiver, 30 - Public Intoxication

