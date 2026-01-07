Natrona County Arrest Log (01/06/26 – 01/07/26)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Austin Harrison, 36 - DUI: Alcohol .08% or More
Alec Miller, 39 - District Court Bench Warrant X2, Fail to Appear
Travis, 37 - Courtesy Hold/Agency
Pablo Mancia-Sanchez, 28 - Immigration Hold
Rony Lemus-Velasquez, 19 - Immigration Hold
Jordan Alegria, 25 - Fail to Comply X2
Ronal Ramirez-Juarez, 26 - Fail to Comply X2
Herman Addison, 42 - County Warrant/Hold
Joshua Poole-Tate, 47 - Possession Controlled Substance - Sch I, II, or III
Bo McKinney, 34 - Possession - Sch I, II, or III
Reginald Trosper, 32 - Assault & Battery
Brittany Spaulding, 31 - Attempt & Conspire
Veronica Spotted Elk, 43 - Public Intoxication
Johnathan Quiver, 30 - Public Intoxication
National Night Out Community Celebration in Casper
Casper Policewomen Make up 18% of City's Sworn Officers
Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media
DCI List of Missing Persons from Casper
Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media