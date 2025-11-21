Understanding The Latest From The Natrona County Arrest Log
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Dustin Burke, 47 - Fail to Comply
Cynthia Rich, 59 - Fail to Comply X2
Mark Chanez, 60 - Hold for WSP
Joshua Mayfield, 27 - Attempt & Conspire, Possession Controlled Substances - Powder or Crystal
Efrain Hernandez-Hernandez, 29 - Immigration Hold
Ravaughn Hobbs, 29 - Courtesy Hold
Patrick Smith, 38 - Courtesy Hold
Camden Martinez, 19 - Serve Jail Time X3
Farron Swiftbird, 37 - DUI: 2nd Offense w/i 10, Interference, Compulsory Auto Insurance, Possession Controlled Substance - Plant
Dorie Lands, 71 - Public Intoxication
Oscar Rosales, 30 - DUI Alcohol, Driving with License Cancelled
