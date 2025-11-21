This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Dustin Burke, 47 - Fail to Comply

Cynthia Rich, 59 - Fail to Comply X2

Mark Chanez, 60 - Hold for WSP

Joshua Mayfield, 27 - Attempt & Conspire, Possession Controlled Substances - Powder or Crystal

Efrain Hernandez-Hernandez, 29 - Immigration Hold

Ravaughn Hobbs, 29 - Courtesy Hold

Patrick Smith, 38 - Courtesy Hold

Camden Martinez, 19 - Serve Jail Time X3

Farron Swiftbird, 37 - DUI: 2nd Offense w/i 10, Interference, Compulsory Auto Insurance, Possession Controlled Substance - Plant

Dorie Lands, 71 - Public Intoxication

Oscar Rosales, 30 - DUI Alcohol, Driving with License Cancelled