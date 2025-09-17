Natrona County Arrest Log (09/15/25 – 09/17/25)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Nicholas Giangiacomo, 38 - Failure to Comply, Driving While License Suspended, Speeding, Insurance Violation

Austie Miller, 25 - Serve Jail Time

Kathy Olson, 61 - Serve Jail Time

Shakeyah Brown, 28 - Failure to Comply

James Murphy, 39 - Failure to Comply

Israel Ortiz-Mendez, 48 - Immigration Hold

Daniel Agin, 35 - Serve Jail Time

Sharon Sleep, 45 - Failure to Comply

Broo kWiediger, 34 - County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Estelle Little Thunder, 45 - Failure to Comply

Mercel Brown, 35 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Halei Case, 37 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Caleb Phelps, 42 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Leon Spponhunter, 39 - Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply

Andy Hutchinson, 28 - District Court Bench Warrant

Bryan Burrell, 25 - Failure to Appear

Curtis Rahman, 41 - Hold for Probation and Parole, District Court Bench Warrant

Timothy Schnepper, 41 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Joseph Stoneking, 40 - Domestic Battery - 1st

Jonathan Perez-Palacios, 25 - Immigration Hold

As'sher Pettry, 23 - Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear

Erik Robles-Sanchez, 23 - Immigration Hold

Oscar Hernandez-Hernandez, 29 - Immigration Hold

Alejandro Bernal-Murillo, 30 - Immigration Hold

Julie Jakoubek, 69 - Domestic Battery - 1st

Dana Clark, 39 - Failure to Appear

Douglas Ryberg, 30 - Possession - Powder or Crystal, Pill or Cap

April Wilson, 48 - Domestic Battery - 1st

Michael Cornell, 43 - Public Intoxication

