Natrona County Arrest Log (09/15/25 – 09/17/25)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Nicholas Giangiacomo, 38 - Failure to Comply, Driving While License Suspended, Speeding, Insurance Violation
Austie Miller, 25 - Serve Jail Time
Kathy Olson, 61 - Serve Jail Time
Shakeyah Brown, 28 - Failure to Comply
James Murphy, 39 - Failure to Comply
Israel Ortiz-Mendez, 48 - Immigration Hold
Daniel Agin, 35 - Serve Jail Time
Sharon Sleep, 45 - Failure to Comply
Broo kWiediger, 34 - County Warrant/Hold for Agency
Estelle Little Thunder, 45 - Failure to Comply
Mercel Brown, 35 - Hold for Probation and Parole
Halei Case, 37 - Hold for Probation and Parole
Caleb Phelps, 42 - Hold for Probation and Parole
Leon Spponhunter, 39 - Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply
Andy Hutchinson, 28 - District Court Bench Warrant
Bryan Burrell, 25 - Failure to Appear
Curtis Rahman, 41 - Hold for Probation and Parole, District Court Bench Warrant
Timothy Schnepper, 41 - Hold for Probation and Parole
Joseph Stoneking, 40 - Domestic Battery - 1st
Jonathan Perez-Palacios, 25 - Immigration Hold
As'sher Pettry, 23 - Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear
Erik Robles-Sanchez, 23 - Immigration Hold
Oscar Hernandez-Hernandez, 29 - Immigration Hold
Alejandro Bernal-Murillo, 30 - Immigration Hold
Julie Jakoubek, 69 - Domestic Battery - 1st
Dana Clark, 39 - Failure to Appear
Douglas Ryberg, 30 - Possession - Powder or Crystal, Pill or Cap
April Wilson, 48 - Domestic Battery - 1st
Michael Cornell, 43 - Public Intoxication
