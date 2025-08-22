Natrona County Arrest Log (08/10/25 – 08/12/25)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Cisco Flood, 40 - County Warrant/Hold

Kyle Kohon, 21 - Convicted Felon, Theft

Miriam Klein, 28 - Failure to Appear X3

Michael Hughes, 31 - Hold for WSP

Doka Golubovic, 54 - Immigration Hold

Michael Cornell, 43 - Hold for Probation and Parole

David Hickey, 58 - Failure to Appear

John Stinson, 35 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Jonathan Wisdom, 34 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession Controlled Substance - SCH V, Use Controlled Substance SCHI, II, or III

Alexandrea Dannels, 30 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Lee Yates, 50 - District Court Bench Warrant

Kermon Witt, 33 - Courtesy Hold

Timothy Fry, 35 - Courtesy Hold

Timothy De Vaughn, 46 - Courtesy Hold

Robin Sandler, 44 - Open Container, Windshields and Wipers, Turning Signal, Manufacture or Deliver Meth or Narcotic Controlled Substance

Steven Dewitt, 27 - Hold for Probation

John Travis, 52 - Failure to Comply

Rusty Hauf, 41 - Failure to Comply, Resisting Arrest-Interference

Delores Pugsley, 55 - Failure to Appear

Tiffany Quiroz, 39 - Failure to Comply

Isabella Tillett, 22 - Domestic Battery - 1st

Edward Rogers, 57 - Public Intoxication, Open Container

Dallas Dresser, 38 - Open Container

Kasey Guenther, 35 - Hold for Drug Court

