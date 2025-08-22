Natrona County Arrest Log (08/10/25 – 08/12/25)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Cisco Flood, 40 - County Warrant/Hold
Kyle Kohon, 21 - Convicted Felon, Theft
Miriam Klein, 28 - Failure to Appear X3
Michael Hughes, 31 - Hold for WSP
Doka Golubovic, 54 - Immigration Hold
Michael Cornell, 43 - Hold for Probation and Parole
David Hickey, 58 - Failure to Appear
John Stinson, 35 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
Jonathan Wisdom, 34 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession Controlled Substance - SCH V, Use Controlled Substance SCHI, II, or III
Alexandrea Dannels, 30 - Hold for Probation and Parole
Lee Yates, 50 - District Court Bench Warrant
Kermon Witt, 33 - Courtesy Hold
Timothy Fry, 35 - Courtesy Hold
Timothy De Vaughn, 46 - Courtesy Hold
Robin Sandler, 44 - Open Container, Windshields and Wipers, Turning Signal, Manufacture or Deliver Meth or Narcotic Controlled Substance
Steven Dewitt, 27 - Hold for Probation
John Travis, 52 - Failure to Comply
Rusty Hauf, 41 - Failure to Comply, Resisting Arrest-Interference
Delores Pugsley, 55 - Failure to Appear
Tiffany Quiroz, 39 - Failure to Comply
Isabella Tillett, 22 - Domestic Battery - 1st
Edward Rogers, 57 - Public Intoxication, Open Container
Dallas Dresser, 38 - Open Container
Kasey Guenther, 35 - Hold for Drug Court
