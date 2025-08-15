Natrona County Arrest Log (08/13/25 – 08/15/25)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Janelle Mendes, 48 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder, Plant
Jason Cane, 39 - Hold for Probation and Parole, Hold for CAC
Gordon Hart, 47 - Failure to Comply
Luis Romero-Hernandez, 47 - Immigration Hold
Christina Mackay, 43 - Hold for Probation and Parole
Mickey Johnson, 52 - County Warrant/Hold
Holly Olsen, 46 - Hold for Drug Court
Ashley Moyte, 33 - Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply
Jason Flannery, 49 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
Jerry Huntoon, 51 - Courtesy Hold for Agency
Michael Anderson, 44 - Courtesy Hold for Agency
Teagin Walker 18 - Courtesy Hold for Agency
Antony Mejia-Torres, 18 - Immigration Hold
Maria Mendoza-Santana, 48 - Immigration Hold
Adrian Gonzalez-Oviedo, 42 - Immigration Hold
Ranjit Singh, 36 - Failure to Comply
Natasha Jones, 47 - Serve Jail Time
Tanya Faulker, 54 - Failure to Comply, Serve Jail Time, Serve Jail
Robert Hamborg, 64 - DWUI, Insurance Violation - No Insurance, Driving While License Suspended
Edward Rogers, 57 - Public Intoxication Prohibited
Erika Escamilla, 34 - Driver's License Valid Endorsements
Yoda Sage, 36 - Failure to Appear
Alexis Littlethunder, 21 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
Brody Booker, 20 - DUI, Under 21 Consume Alcohol, Under 18 Possession Tobacco, Vehicle Construction Speed Zone
Marcus Brown, 46 - Trespassing
Mills PD k9 Archer Retiring after a Decade of Service
Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM
Thinking About Dry July? Here are 6 Tips for Success
Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM
College National Finals Rodeo-Saturday
Gallery Credit: Frank Gambino