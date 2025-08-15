Natrona County Arrest Log (08/13/25 – 08/15/25)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Janelle Mendes, 48 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder, Plant

Jason Cane, 39 - Hold for Probation and Parole, Hold for CAC

Gordon Hart, 47 - Failure to Comply

Luis Romero-Hernandez, 47 - Immigration Hold

Christina Mackay, 43 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Mickey Johnson, 52 - County Warrant/Hold

Holly Olsen, 46 - Hold for Drug Court

Ashley Moyte, 33 - Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply

Jason Flannery, 49 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Jerry Huntoon, 51 - Courtesy Hold for Agency

Michael Anderson, 44 - Courtesy Hold for Agency

Teagin Walker 18 - Courtesy Hold for Agency

Antony Mejia-Torres, 18 - Immigration Hold

Maria Mendoza-Santana, 48 - Immigration Hold

Adrian Gonzalez-Oviedo, 42 - Immigration Hold

Ranjit Singh, 36 - Failure to Comply

Natasha Jones, 47 - Serve Jail Time

Tanya Faulker, 54 - Failure to Comply, Serve Jail Time, Serve Jail

Robert Hamborg, 64 - DWUI, Insurance Violation - No Insurance, Driving While License Suspended

Edward Rogers, 57 - Public Intoxication Prohibited

Erika Escamilla, 34 - Driver's License Valid Endorsements

Yoda Sage, 36 - Failure to Appear

Alexis Littlethunder, 21 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Brody Booker, 20 - DUI, Under 21 Consume Alcohol, Under 18 Possession Tobacco, Vehicle Construction Speed Zone

Marcus Brown, 46 - Trespassing

