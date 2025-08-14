Natrona County Arrest Log (08/12/25 – 08/14/25)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Devonte Brown, 28 - Resisting Arrest/Interference, Public Intoxication, NCIC Hit X3

Kelly Allen, 37 - Driving While License Cancelled, Driving w/o Interlock, Possession - Pill or Cap, Powder or Crystal

Jerry Romero, 49 - Contract Hold/Billing, DUI, Flee or Attempt to Elude, Reckless Driving, Interference, Vehicle Exceed 80 mph on Interstate, Duty Upon Colliding with Unattended Vehicle, Possession - Plant, Expired Temporary License Plate, Operate Vehicle with Altered, Mutilated or Obs, Driving Vehicle w/i Single Lane, Insurance

Terry Kelley, 59 - Grand Theft, Conspire to Commit Felony, Grand Theft

Jeremy Clay, 49 - Courtesy Hold

Sasha Condon, 28 - Courtesy Hold

Savannah White, 22 - Courtesy Hold

Rogelio Gallegos-Carillo, 23 - Immigration Hold

Yamilet Sanchez-Garcia, 25 - Immigration Hold

Gesler Resendiz-Gullen, 33 - Immigration Hold

Christopher Hubbard, 34 - NCIC Hit, Failure to Register as a Sex Offender

Tiffany Wilhite, 39 - District Court Bench Warrant

Eric Bushnell, 36 - County Warrant/Hold, Failure to Appear, Hold for CAC

Kolton Tamblyn, 28 - Apply Pressure on Throat or Neck, Domestic Battery - 1st

Jason Cane, 39 - Hold for Probation and Parole, Hold for CAC

Gordon Hart, 47 - Failure to Comply

Luis Romero-Hernandez, 47 - Failure to Comply

Brian Oliver, 47 - Violate Protection Order

Marcus Brown, 46 - Public Intoxication

CHristina Mackay, 43 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Eddy Fernandez, 51 - Open Container, Consume While Operating

Mickey Johnson, 52 - County Warrant/Hold

Sharon Sleep, 44 - Failure to Comply

Joshua Roberts, 46 - Camping Restricted, Trespassing

