Natrona County Arrest Log (08/12/25 – 08/14/25)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Devonte Brown, 28 - Resisting Arrest/Interference, Public Intoxication, NCIC Hit X3
Kelly Allen, 37 - Driving While License Cancelled, Driving w/o Interlock, Possession - Pill or Cap, Powder or Crystal
Jerry Romero, 49 - Contract Hold/Billing, DUI, Flee or Attempt to Elude, Reckless Driving, Interference, Vehicle Exceed 80 mph on Interstate, Duty Upon Colliding with Unattended Vehicle, Possession - Plant, Expired Temporary License Plate, Operate Vehicle with Altered, Mutilated or Obs, Driving Vehicle w/i Single Lane, Insurance
Terry Kelley, 59 - Grand Theft, Conspire to Commit Felony, Grand Theft
Jeremy Clay, 49 - Courtesy Hold
Sasha Condon, 28 - Courtesy Hold
Savannah White, 22 - Courtesy Hold
Rogelio Gallegos-Carillo, 23 - Immigration Hold
Yamilet Sanchez-Garcia, 25 - Immigration Hold
Gesler Resendiz-Gullen, 33 - Immigration Hold
Christopher Hubbard, 34 - NCIC Hit, Failure to Register as a Sex Offender
Tiffany Wilhite, 39 - District Court Bench Warrant
Eric Bushnell, 36 - County Warrant/Hold, Failure to Appear, Hold for CAC
Kolton Tamblyn, 28 - Apply Pressure on Throat or Neck, Domestic Battery - 1st
Jason Cane, 39 - Hold for Probation and Parole, Hold for CAC
Gordon Hart, 47 - Failure to Comply
Luis Romero-Hernandez, 47 - Failure to Comply
Brian Oliver, 47 - Violate Protection Order
Marcus Brown, 46 - Public Intoxication
CHristina Mackay, 43 - Hold for Probation and Parole
Eddy Fernandez, 51 - Open Container, Consume While Operating
Mickey Johnson, 52 - County Warrant/Hold
Sharon Sleep, 44 - Failure to Comply
Joshua Roberts, 46 - Camping Restricted, Trespassing
