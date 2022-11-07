Natrona County Arrest Log (11/3/22 – 11/6/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Joshua Baughcum -- criminal warrant.

Theodore Bell -- Fail to comply.

Louise Boling -- Fail to appear, county warrant/hold for agency.

Robert Buckallew -- County warrant/hold for agency (x2).

Leah Burton -- Domestic battery - first offense.

Cody Dicus -- Public intoxication.

Sarah Faulcon -- Serve jail time.

Jessie Fielder -- Fail to appear.

Christina Gates -- Trespassing.

Wade Gray -- Driving while under the influence/18 or older with child passenger - first offense.

Timothy Houck -- Serving weekends.

Stanley Hurst -- Criminal warrant.

Jeremiah Kemme -- District Court bench warrant.

Carl King -- Domestic battery - first offense, county warrant/hold for agency, unlawful entry into an occupied structure.

Kimberly Lebeau -- Fail to comply (x2).

Daniel McClenahan -- Careless driving - first offense, driving under the influence - 0.08% or more, leave the scene of an accident, driving while license canceled/suspended, theft - $1,000 or more.

Matthew Metzger -- Driving while under the influence, compulsory auto insurance (first offense), headlights - motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance - pill or cap.

Damon Monarco -- Fail to comply.

Randall Pablo -- Public intoxication, marijuana - possession.

Katie Pollock -- Fail to appear.

Ricky Pollock -- Hold for probation and parole.

Justin Pope -- Possession of a controlled substance - powder or crystal, fail to appear.

Carl Rogers -- Hold for probation and parole, fail to comply.

Patrick Schubert -- Driving while under the influence (first or second offense), disturbing the peace.

Tyler Sims -- Hold for probation and parole, possession of a controlled narcotic substance - Schedule I or II, attempt and conspire - felony.

Dominik Sonesen -- Driving under the influence/18 or older with a child passenger (first offense), vehicle superintendents speed zone, child safety restraint system (first offense), seat belt - driver.

Jenifer Sorenson -- Driving while under the influence (first or second offense), leave the scene of an accident - property damage, careless driving.

Steven Walsh -- Driving while under the influence (first or second offense), contempt of court.

Stephanie Wheeler -- Driving while license suspended or revoked.

Christopher White -- County warrant/hold for agency, hold for probation and parole.

Levi Wirtala -- Fail to appear.

Trenton Williamson -- Driving while under the influence (first or second offense), open container - possess/consume in a vehicle, liquor law - providing alcohol to a minor, insurance violation - no current liability, resisting arrest.

Justice Zerfas -- Use controlled substance -- Schedule I, II or III, falsely report a crime.

