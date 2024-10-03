NATRONA COUNTY ARREST LOG (10/02/24 – 10/03/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Kearra Brown, 21 - Failure to Appear, Interference, Reckless Driving, Property Destruction, Flee or Attempt to Elude Police, Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Drew Blackburn, 38 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Colleen Willow, 37 - Courtesy Hold

Shawn Flett, 38 - Domestic Battery, Violate Protection Order

Trent Bolte, 34 - Attempt and Conspire X2

Lucinda Wallowingbull, 31 - Public Intoxication

Ashley Houghton, 32 - Failure to Comply

Donald Smith, 61 - Public Intoxication, Open Container

Matthew Fogle, 45 - Public Intoxication

Joshua Schultz, 33 - DUI - 3rd Offense W/IN 10 Years, Driving without Interlock, Stop Sign Violation

Thesha Fellon, 29 - Interference, Cause Bodily Injury to a Peace Officer

Wesley Bell, 37 - Possession of Controlled Substance, Liquid, Powder or Crystal, and Pill or Cap