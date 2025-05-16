Natrona County Arrest Log (05/13/25 – 05/16/25)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Dewayne Farthing, 25 - Failure to Comply
Benjamen Wentz, 34 - Failure to Appear
Andrew Barrett, 39 - Hold for Probation and Parole, Possession - Powder or Crystal, Plant, SCH I, II, or III, Aggravated Assault & Battery, Habitual Criminal: Violent Felony Plus 3
Neil Sorensen, 45 - Serve Jail Time
Rita Lopez, 38 - Public Intoxication, Hold for Casper Muni Court
Marlon Marshall, 60 - Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear
Dallas Dickinson, 20 - Aggravated Assault & Battery w/ Deadly Weapon, Under 21 Possession
Kristopher Kellogg, 47 - Criminal Warrant
Vincent Ooka, 61 - Failure to Appear
Skyler McClure, 32 - Failure to Appear, Trespassing, Shoplifting - 1st, Resisting Arrest Willfully
John Webster, 45 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
Calvin Stroup, 42 - Contract Hold/Billing
Casey Bingemer, 38 - District Court Bench Warrant
Jacob Myron, 35 - Hold for Probation and Parole, Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
Krissa Wentz, 31 - Criminal Warrant, Failure to Appear
Shawn Borne, 45 - Contract Hold/Billing
Ryan Mauck, 26 - Courtesy Hold for Agency
Royse Mora Fernandez, 36 - Immigration Hold
Shawn Johnson, 38 - Courtesy Hold
Jonathan Roberts, 41 - Courtesy Hold
Jessica Burger, 37 - Theft - 5th or Subsequent Offense
Ryan Lesher, 54 - Hold for Probation and Parole
Gennavieve Boomer, 18 - Violate Protection Order
James Peck, 36 - Criminal Warrant X2
Theodore Bell, 42 - Public Intoxication
Julian Floyd McKnight, 32 - Resisting Arrest - Interference, Traffic Control Devices for Pedestrians
Benjamin Shaw, 43 - Camping Restricted in the City
John Thellmann, 43 - Failure to Comply
Matthew James, 35 - DUI Alcohol >.08% - 4th Offense w/i
Justin McGuire, 42 - DUI: Alcohol - Incapable of Safely Driving, Compulsory Auto Insurance, Driving vehicle w/i Single Lane, Interference
Teva Nguyen, 18 - Flee or Attempt to Elude, Interference, Speed too Fast for Conditions
Doug BigMedicine, 47 - Camping Restricted in the City
Pammy Felter, 32 - Camping Restricted in the City
William Ghostbear, 32 - Camping Restricted in the City, Open Container
