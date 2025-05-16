Natrona County Arrest Log (05/13/25 – 05/16/25)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Dewayne Farthing, 25 - Failure to Comply

Benjamen Wentz, 34 - Failure to Appear

Andrew Barrett, 39 - Hold for Probation and Parole, Possession - Powder or Crystal, Plant, SCH I, II, or III, Aggravated Assault & Battery, Habitual Criminal: Violent Felony Plus 3

Neil Sorensen, 45 - Serve Jail Time

Rita Lopez, 38 - Public Intoxication, Hold for Casper Muni Court

Marlon Marshall, 60 - Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear

Dallas Dickinson, 20 - Aggravated Assault & Battery w/ Deadly Weapon, Under 21 Possession

Kristopher Kellogg, 47 - Criminal Warrant

Vincent Ooka, 61 - Failure to Appear

Skyler McClure, 32 - Failure to Appear, Trespassing, Shoplifting - 1st, Resisting Arrest Willfully

John Webster, 45 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Calvin Stroup, 42 - Contract Hold/Billing

Casey Bingemer, 38 - District Court Bench Warrant

Jacob Myron, 35 - Hold for Probation and Parole, Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Krissa Wentz, 31 - Criminal Warrant, Failure to Appear

Shawn Borne, 45 - Contract Hold/Billing

Ryan Mauck, 26 - Courtesy Hold for Agency

Royse Mora Fernandez, 36 - Immigration Hold

Shawn Johnson, 38 - Courtesy Hold

Jonathan Roberts, 41 - Courtesy Hold

Jessica Burger, 37 - Theft - 5th or Subsequent Offense

Ryan Lesher, 54 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Gennavieve Boomer, 18 - Violate Protection Order

James Peck, 36 - Criminal Warrant X2

Theodore Bell, 42 - Public Intoxication

Julian Floyd McKnight, 32 - Resisting Arrest - Interference, Traffic Control Devices for Pedestrians

Benjamin Shaw, 43 - Camping Restricted in the City

John Thellmann, 43 - Failure to Comply

Matthew James, 35 - DUI Alcohol >.08% - 4th Offense w/i

Justin McGuire, 42 - DUI: Alcohol - Incapable of Safely Driving, Compulsory Auto Insurance, Driving vehicle w/i Single Lane, Interference

Teva Nguyen, 18 - Flee or Attempt to Elude, Interference, Speed too Fast for Conditions

Doug BigMedicine, 47 - Camping Restricted in the City

Pammy Felter, 32 - Camping Restricted in the City

William Ghostbear, 32 - Camping Restricted in the City, Open Container

