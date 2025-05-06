Natrona County Arrest Log (05/05/25 – 05/06/25)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

<strong>Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.</strong>

Daniel Jensen, 43 - Failure to Appear X2, Driving While License Suspended

Liberty Means, 25 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Eli Miller, 42 - Failure to Appear

Gina Harris, 38 - Possession Controlled Substance

Nicholas Giangiacomo, 37 - Failure to Comply

Ashton Thomas, 19 - Possession Controlled Substance - Liquid, Reckless Driving, DUI: Controlled Substance, Unlawful use of Toxic Substance -ARSLS

Toni Eustace, 48 - Interference

Robert Forrester, 51 - Domestic Battery

Samuel Fales, 43 - Failure to Comply

Vikki Wirtala, 35 - Failure to Appear

