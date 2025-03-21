Natrona County Arrest Log (03/20/25 – 03/21/25)

Casper Arrest Log

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Shadow Ray, 28 - Failure to Appear

Myron Francisco, 42 - District Court Bench Warrant

Darron Monroe, 27 - Bond Revocation X2

Lenora Cole, 36 - Courtesy Hold, Failure to Comply

Kendell Moss, 35 - Courtesy Hold

Gabrielle Swanson, 26 - Serve Jail Time

Terry Davis, 28 - Courtesy Hold

Sylvia San Javier, 50 - Shoplifting

Luis Bracho Oliveros, 22 - Driving while License Suspended, Driver's License Invalid, Stop Sign, Immigration Hold

[carbongallery id="66d72f031ee4860675a0d356]