Natrona County Arrest Log (01/21/25 – 01/22/25)

Casper Arrest Log

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Lenward Hicks, 39 - Failure to Comply

Clinton Brock, 44 - Hold for WSP

Brian Whetman, 38 - NCIC Hit

Omar Pecheco-Alonso, 33 - Immigration Hold

Carlette Whiteman-Bearing, 47 - Public Intoxication

Osvaldo Castillo, 34 - Hold for WSP

Eduardo Bonilla-Bravo, 32 - Immigration Hold

Nichole Mandelstam, 55 - Immigration Hold

John Christensen, 40 - Criminal Trespass, Theft - 5th or Subsequent Offense, Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Deanna Edwards, 33 - Contract Hold/Billing

Shawn Lewis, 38 - Contract Hold/Billing

Tishina Duran, 33 - Public Intoxication

Joshua Ruvalcaba, Driving While Under Suspension

