Natrona County Arrest Log (01/21/25 – 01/22/25)
Casper Arrest Log
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Lenward Hicks, 39 - Failure to Comply
Clinton Brock, 44 - Hold for WSP
Brian Whetman, 38 - NCIC Hit
Omar Pecheco-Alonso, 33 - Immigration Hold
Carlette Whiteman-Bearing, 47 - Public Intoxication
Osvaldo Castillo, 34 - Hold for WSP
Eduardo Bonilla-Bravo, 32 - Immigration Hold
Nichole Mandelstam, 55 - Immigration Hold
John Christensen, 40 - Criminal Trespass, Theft - 5th or Subsequent Offense, Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
Deanna Edwards, 33 - Contract Hold/Billing
Shawn Lewis, 38 - Contract Hold/Billing
Tishina Duran, 33 - Public Intoxication
Joshua Ruvalcaba, Driving While Under Suspension
