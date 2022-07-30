The Natrona County 4-H Horse Show will take place at the Casper Fairgrounds at 8:00 a.m. in the rodeo arena. The event will go until about 4 p.m.

There will be about 12 kids participating, ranging in age from 8-18 years, according to Ashtan Christensen, a volunteer and parent of 2 event participants.

There is a wide variety of competitions including: showmanship, halter class, western pleasure trail, western riding and more, along will all the "speed races," like barrels and poles.

Christiansen said the event is great for the kids because it "teaches them how to be good adults." They learn responsibility, commitment, care-taking, and hard work. She said it is also rewarding for them and a good way to meet new people and have new experiences.

To anyone looking to get involved in the Natrona County 4-H horse program, enrollment begins in October and lasts till December. Enrollment is free.

Christiansen said, "You don't need to know anything to get started." There are free clinics and owning a horse is not requisite. Members may lease a horse if they choose to go that route.

