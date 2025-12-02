Wyoming Rep. Harriet Hageman joined Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan in sending a letter to FBI Director Kash Patel this week requesting detailed information on violent and drug-related crime on Native American reservations, citing concerns about cartel involvement and resource shortages in tribal law enforcement.

The lawmakers said tribal communities face unique vulnerabilities due to limited law enforcement and complex jurisdictional rules, which can make it difficult to prosecute non-tribal offenders. They argued that federal oversight and data transparency are necessary to better protect Indigenous communities.

In the letter, Hageman and Jordan requested information on the number, location, and assignment of FBI personnel deployed to tribal lands since April, as well as statistics on violent crime and federal budget allocations dedicated to tribal law enforcement. The lawmakers said the data would help evaluate the effectiveness of federal interventions in Indian Country.

The letter frames these concerns in the context of border security, citing broad numbers of unauthorized immigrants entering the U.S. in recent years. The representatives suggest that some individuals could be working with cartels to smuggle narcotics, including fentanyl and methamphetamine, into tribal communities.

Federal officials note that the Department of Justice (DOJ) launched Operation Not Forgotten in April, deploying 60 FBI personnel across 10 field offices to address unresolved violent-crime cases in Indian Country. According to the DOJ, these cases include homicides, domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse, and missing-person investigations. Since the operation began, the FBI reports having made more than 40 arrests, executed over 40 search warrants, indicted 11 violent offenders, and provided services to over 440 victims or next-of-kin.

However, federal agencies have not publicly confirmed widespread cartel involvement or a direct link between immigration and drug smuggling on tribal lands. While the lawmaker letter emphasizes potential connections, available DOJ and FBI reports focus primarily on violent crime, domestic abuse, and unsolved homicides, rather than organized crime or cross-border smuggling.

Wyoming has relatively few reservations compared with some states, but issues highlighted in the letter — including limited law enforcement capacity and overlapping jurisdictional challenges — resonate across the Mountain West. Experts say that improving data transparency and federal coordination could help tribal communities respond more effectively to violent crime and support public safety initiatives.

Tribal leaders and advocates caution against conflating broader social challenges, such as poverty, addiction, and historical trauma, with allegations of cartel activity without verified evidence. Still, Hageman and Jordan’s request underscores ongoing federal attention to Indian Country and the need for coordinated resources to address unresolved violent crimes.

